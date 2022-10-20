Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roark Critchlow returns as Mike Horton on Days of Our LivesCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke College celebrates National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
WSLS
How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween
BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
WSLS
Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
WDBJ7.com
God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
WDBJ7.com
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property to eminent domain
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coy Ryan’s family home sits on a 12.5-acre lot in Wythe County. VDOT has plans to take over that land through eminent domain to build a road on the property. “We’ve been in limbo,” homeowner Coy Ryan said. “We’ve known about it, but you’re...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke celebrates new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s artwork continues to expand more and more as each day passes. On Saturday, the Roanoke Arts Commission along with members of the “I Love SE” network celebrated three new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway. More than 50 volunteers participated in...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Christmas Tree Farms in Virginia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Boone, North Carolina is the undisputed king of Christmas trees in the Appalachian Mountains region, annually providing millions of Frasier firs for families from Georgia north to New England. But the Virginia mountains...
Young eagle rescued in Monroe County
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care. On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was […]
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
WSLS
Local weather stays calm early this week; storm brings snow, severe weather to our west
ROANOKE, Va. – Talk about a beautiful weekend! We hope you were able to enjoy some time outdoors in the sun checking out the fall foliage. Send your fall foliage pictures to Pin It for a chance to see them to be featured on air!. We start the week...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway gearing up for a packed 75th anniversary race weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities.
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain for Southgate extension; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Youngkin restores rights to more than 800 former inmates. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin says Va. will not follow CDC recommendation on COVID shots. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Highland County losing more paid EMS staff....
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WSLS
Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase
ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
Comments / 0