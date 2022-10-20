ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VA

WSLS

How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best Christmas Tree Farms in Virginia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Boone, North Carolina is the undisputed king of Christmas trees in the Appalachian Mountains region, annually providing millions of Frasier firs for families from Georgia north to New England. But the Virginia mountains...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Young eagle rescued in Monroe County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care. On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
RADFORD, VA
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
ROANOKE, VA

