Hamilton, MS

Five Daycare Staffers Charged with Using ‘Scream’ Movie Masks as ‘Behavior Modification’ Devices: ‘They Can’t Use Corporal Punishment’

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kay.
4d ago

Yeah they would have been more then charged. One thing I cannot tolerate is bullying or abuse of children. It makes my blood boil. It would have been worth the charge for me to catch them walking to their cars. All of them can go straight to hell. 🖤

Suz Henrich
4d ago

These women are terrible people to do this kind of thing to little children I can imagine what else they have done to the children to get the children to in their thinking behave.

Pat Desson
3d ago

These little ones are scared for life. The workers deserve maximum penalty. It is a big deal, it's also despicable that adults would even consider doing such a thing to preschoolers, or any child.

