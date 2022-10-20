ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas midterm election: Expect strong showing from Republicans, polls say

Early voting starts Monday for this November's midterm election. For this week's edition of Texas: The Issue Is, FOX 4's Steven Dial, FOX 26's Greg Groogan and FOX 7's Rudy Koski questioned Rice University political analyst and pollster Mark Jones about what to expect from this year's election. Texas Governor's...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward

HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Cougar Online

Hobby School Poll: Harris County Judge’s Race Too Close to Call

The race for chief executive in Texas’ most populous county is too close to call, with concerns about crime helping to propel Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer into a statistical dead heat with Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo. A poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy