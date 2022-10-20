Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
Click2Houston.com
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
fox26houston.com
Texas midterm election: Expect strong showing from Republicans, polls say
Early voting starts Monday for this November's midterm election. For this week's edition of Texas: The Issue Is, FOX 4's Steven Dial, FOX 26's Greg Groogan and FOX 7's Rudy Koski questioned Rice University political analyst and pollster Mark Jones about what to expect from this year's election. Texas Governor's...
KWTX
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
travellemming.com
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
bigjolly.com
Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane
In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
fox26houston.com
New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward
HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Daily Cougar Online
Hobby School Poll: Harris County Judge’s Race Too Close to Call
The race for chief executive in Texas’ most populous county is too close to call, with concerns about crime helping to propel Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer into a statistical dead heat with Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo. A poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Houston Chronicle
Voter fraud charges dismissed against Hervis Rogers, Houston man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed. Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered Rogers’ arrest in July 2021 on charges that he voted while on parole. Over...
State of Texas: ‘You’ve got to vote’ – Abortion rights promise could boost turnout in key Texas races
Recent polls show abortion access among the most important issues for Texas voters during the upcoming election, but that's regularly eclipsed by either the economy or inflation.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
fox26houston.com
One on one with Lesley Briones candidate for Harris Co. Commissioner Pct. 4
Houston - In the race to represent Harris County precinct 4 Democratic challenger Lesley Briones tells us she's backing the quarter billion tax hike, Cagle opposes - calling the added revenue necessary to meet our community’s growing needs. A former judge and proud mother... Briones explained what kind of...
