ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Parents, sexual abuse survivors call on lawmakers to pass legislation for child sexual abuse victims

By Jonathan Jackson, Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxMCO_0igvAVSh00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and survivors of sexual abuse gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Thursday, calling on lawmakers to pass, among other things, statute of limitations reform to allow victims to seek damages — or criminal investigations — against their abusers and the institutions that housed them.

Ohioans for Child Protection calls itself an organization “formed by parents, grandparents and concerned citizens” that advocates for increased legal protection and avenues toward justice for child sexual abuse victims. At the top of the group’s list of priorities is passing a pair of bills aimed at reforming the state’s statute of limitations laws — and pushing the state to pass more.

“It’s horrifying, it’s unacceptable, and we have to do something,” said Rebecca Surendorff, co-chair of the Ohioans for Child Protection.

Ohio 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ maker pleads guilty to trying to sell them

Surendorff, a mother from Cincinnati, said she helped form Ohioans for Child Protection after Father Geoff Drew pled guilty in 2021 to raping a student in the 1990s at the Catholic school where he worked as a music teacher. Shortly before he was convicted, Drew was pastor and superintendent of St. Ignatius Parish School — where Surendorff’s children attended.

“My kids were in eighth grade, sixth grade, fourth grade, and kindergarten the year that a now-convicted pedophile was running their school,” said Surendorff.

It’s why she and several other parents gathered at the Statehouse, imploring lawmakers to harshen penalties against predators and strengthen laws surrounding child protection.

One bill, House Bill 105 , seeks to establish age-appropriate sexual abuse prevention education for elementary, middle and high school students. Introduced in February 2021 by Reps. Scott Lipps (R-Franklin) and Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati), the bill proposes education on topics such as dating and relationship violence and includes training for students to identify and report sexual abuse.

H.B. 266 , introduced in April 2021 by Reps. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) and Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park), would change the statute of limitations for criminal and some civil sexual abuse cases.

Hilliard family sues Amazon for selling product that led to 16-year-old’s death by suicide

For victims of child sexual abuse, H.B. 266 would eliminate the two-year statute of limitations on suing their abusers, replacing it with a three-year time limit from the moment the adult survivor first comes forward. The bill eliminates the statute of limitation for criminal prosecutions of rape and voids the spousal exception to rape currently enshrined in Ohio law.

“I would love to see that go through for one it extends and or eliminates the statute of limitations laws for sexual abuse victims, and it also is going to give me the availability and others the availability to seek justice for all the damage this has caused,” said Paul Neyer, a survivor of sexual abuse.

Neyer is the survivor of Drew’s abuse whose testimony helped convict Drew of nine counts of rape. But he said he carried the pain of his abuse for 32 years before he shared his testimony in the courtroom.

Neyer said he’s acutely aware that many victims and survivors of sexual violence will never get to see their abuser stand trial — or face any other accountability for the harm they caused.

Ohio lawmakers propose bills to establish new type of mental health provider

One such survivor is Stephen Snyder-Hill, an Army veteran and and outspoken victim of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss . Strauss was a doctor at Ohio State from 1978-98 who is accused of sexually abusing more than 350 students and student-athletes under the guise of medical exams.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005, before many of his victims realized they were sexually assaulted by him, Snyder-Hill and other survivors have said in court. Snyder-Hill joins more than 100 men fighting to sue Ohio State.

An investigation in 2019 found that Ohio State administrators were aware of Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979, but repeatedly failed to address or prevent the abuse. In a years-long legal battle with survivors , the university has maintained that the two-year statute of limitations on sexual abuse cases should have expired two years after each victim left the university.

Strauss lawsuit: More universities join Ohio State in contesting court ruling

Snyder-Hill said he hopes legislation like H.B. 266 and H.B. 105 protect other survivors from enduring what he has.

“I stand in solidarity with all survivors up here, and I firmly believe that it’s disgusting that the statute of limitations can protect these organizations like it does,” said Snyder-Hill.

Snyder-Hill called on state legislators to follow Ohioans for Child Protection’s lead.

“There wasn’t one lawmaker in this Statehouse that sat down here today to listen to us, and I hope they watch it on TV, I hope they watch it in the polls when we go vote,” said Snyder-Hill.

NBC4 reached out to state legislators for comment on these child protection bills, including House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman. Only Huffman’s office responded, saying he plans to follow the process on these bills moving forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has sued a judge for failing to make rulings in the city’s lawsuit against Ohio concerning a 2019 law expanding self-defense. In the lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, the city accuses Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of not issuing rulings on multiple motions in Columbus’ […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: Who’s on the ballot for Ohio Supreme Court?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion, redistricting and a slew of other hot-button issues are on Ohioans’ ballots this fall, albeit indirectly. Ohio is gearing up to administer one of the nation’s most competitive state supreme court races on Nov. 8, with six candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member bench that has the ultimate […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: How a Reynoldsburg woman reached 100

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a big party in Reynoldsburg on Sunday. Everybody who is anybody was there, but you had to go way back with Margarette Alsanders to be invited. Alsanders celebrated her 100th birthday. NBC4’s Brad Johansen was supposed to meet Alsanders at the voting booth after she got her hair done. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Democrats hold edge in Michigan, Pennsylvania governor races; Wisconsin a toss-up: CNN polling

Democratic gubernatorial candidates are leading their Republican counterparts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the nominees in Wisconsin are polling within the margin of error, according to new CNN polling. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon among likely voters, 52 percent to 46 percent, according to CNN polling. Among registered voters, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Elton John thanks OSU, Iowa bands for tribute show

Elton John thanks OSU, Iowa bands for tribute show. Elton John thanks OSU, Iowa bands for tribute show. Columbus woman claims 1986 guilty plea was forged, …. Columbus woman claims 1986 guilty plea was forged, fights to have conviction expunged. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3N5c5Bm. Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First community safety fair held in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first community safety fair was held in Columbus Saturday. It’s an event organized by the Franklin County Children’s Services. It focused on providing families with resources to prepare for emergency situations and prevent potential tragedies. One group at Saturday’s event was BeSmart. It’s a non-partisan group focused not on gun […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. 26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus …. A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. Bob...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy