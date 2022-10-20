Read full article on original website
University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s proposed a nearly $700 million plan to the Memphis City Council for renovations on four Memphis-area stadiums, including the work Mayor Strickland has done to get to this point.
actionnews5.com
Memphis officials ask for public feedback on Greenbelt Park dock expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis officials want to hear your thoughts about the Greenbelt Park Dock Project. The development project would place a new dock at the park for cruise ships coming into Memphis. Greenbelt Park is just one park a part of the Mississippi River dock expansion project proposed...
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County leaders raise awareness for mental health, addiction resources
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders across Shelby County discussed the importance of mental health and addiction awareness Monday morning. This roundtable breakfast was hosted by Alliance Healthcare Services. Organizers called it a first-time event where elected officials of both the City of Memphis and Shelby County, Memphis Police Chief...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South educators gathered for inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Educators from across the Mid-South came together for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit on Saturday. “Consider becoming the teacher you wish you had and knew you needed,” said Sharif El-Mekki CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development. Man Up Teacher Fellowship...
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSA Memphis) held their annual Step Up For Down Syndrome fundraiser event on Sunday. The fun walk is DSA Memphis’ main fundraiser and serves as a way to support those with the disease. It’s made up of family-formed teams who rally around their loved ones with Down syndrome.
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
actionnews5.com
Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
lakelandcurrents.com
Lake District Wine and Liquor Preparing To Open
“It’s been crazy like this for the last two weeks.” That’s what Brian Adams, General Manager of Lake District Wine and Liquor, told me as roughly 30 workers hustled around the store stocking shelves. “Our goal is to be open on Saturday, November 5th, so we’re working nonstop to make sure we’re ready,” he said.
Cohen, Kustoff agree on fix for housing problem in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
localmemphis.com
'Support your local growers' | Agricenter Farmer's Market changing to winter hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six out of seven days a week in the spring and summer, Memphians flock to the farmer's market at the Agricenter from all corners of the city. In order to understand why the market is so popular, attendees would only need to look as far as the farmers selling their local produce.
highgroundnews.com
Seven Black-led nonprofits you should know about in the 901
Would you be surprised to learn that there are hundreds of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) here in Memphis? NPOs legally function for the benefit of a particular mission, and not to produce profit or income beyond what it takes to run the organization. And in Memphis, Black leadership is on the rise within the field.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Sheriff soon to announce final decision for Mayor race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor’s race could get a bit more crowded next week. A spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the Sheriff plans to announce his final decision on whether or not he’s entering the race. We reached out to Bonner’s camp for confirmation...
actionnews5.com
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
