ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s proposed a nearly $700 million plan to the Memphis City Council for renovations on four Memphis-area stadiums, including the work Mayor Strickland has done to get to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County leaders raise awareness for mental health, addiction resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders across Shelby County discussed the importance of mental health and addiction awareness Monday morning. This roundtable breakfast was hosted by Alliance Healthcare Services. Organizers called it a first-time event where elected officials of both the City of Memphis and Shelby County, Memphis Police Chief...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSA Memphis) held their annual Step Up For Down Syndrome fundraiser event on Sunday. The fun walk is DSA Memphis’ main fundraiser and serves as a way to support those with the disease. It’s made up of family-formed teams who rally around their loved ones with Down syndrome.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Lake District Wine and Liquor Preparing To Open

“It’s been crazy like this for the last two weeks.” That’s what Brian Adams, General Manager of Lake District Wine and Liquor, told me as roughly 30 workers hustled around the store stocking shelves. “Our goal is to be open on Saturday, November 5th, so we’re working nonstop to make sure we’re ready,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cohen, Kustoff agree on fix for housing problem in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
highgroundnews.com

Seven Black-led nonprofits you should know about in the 901

Would you be surprised to learn that there are hundreds of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) here in Memphis? NPOs legally function for the benefit of a particular mission, and not to produce profit or income beyond what it takes to run the organization. And in Memphis, Black leadership is on the rise within the field.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy