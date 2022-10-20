ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
fox26houston.com

AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Jurors deliberating verdict in case

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Jurors are now deliberating the fate of Antonio Armstrong Junior after two weeks of testimony. Armstrong is charged with capital murder, accused of killing his parents in 2016. His first capital murder trial ended in a hung jury back in 2019. After powerful closing arguments on...
BELLAIRE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward

HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area youth baseball umpires arrested, accused of having meth on them

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Four people, including two youth baseball umpires, were arrested in Waller County over the weekend for drug related charges. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, they received a tip that two juveniles and two adults were involved in a drug deal at a baseball park in the county. An off-duty law enforcement officer recorded the alleged drug deal taking place involving marijuana vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston restaurant Raja Sweets keeping up with high demand for Diwali

HOUSTON - The first Indian restaurant in Houston, Raja Sweets, is working around the clock to keep up with the extremely high demand from residents celebrating Diwali. The restaurant is tucked in the corner of Hillcroft and the Westpark Tollway, and it first opened its doors in 1986. "We have...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Very breezy, in the 80s this Sunday evening

There are a couple of fronts coming to Houston this week. Both will bring some showers/storms and cooler temperatures. The first batch of rain should reach Houston Monday night after midnight. Look for sunny skies and pleasant afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. The second front will arrive in Southeast Texas at the end of the week. Currently, it looks like it should leave us with a great weekend for outdoor events.
HOUSTON, TX

