Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Harris County boy shot to death by brother handling shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was shot to death by his 10-year-old brother who was handling or playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of...
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
fox26houston.com
Cagle v. Briones - Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner's race - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Welcome back - after hearing from both incumbent and challenger in the critical race to lead Harris County precinct 4 - it's high time to hear from the "what's your point?" crew. Flipping this seat is essential to the democrat’s ultimate goal of a "super-majority" on the commissioners’...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Jurors deliberating verdict in case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Jurors are now deliberating the fate of Antonio Armstrong Junior after two weeks of testimony. Armstrong is charged with capital murder, accused of killing his parents in 2016. His first capital murder trial ended in a hung jury back in 2019. After powerful closing arguments on...
fox26houston.com
Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested
HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
fox26houston.com
One on one with Lesley Briones candidate for Harris Co. Commissioner Pct. 4
Houston - In the race to represent Harris County precinct 4 Democratic challenger Lesley Briones tells us she's backing the quarter billion tax hike, Cagle opposes - calling the added revenue necessary to meet our community’s growing needs. A former judge and proud mother... Briones explained what kind of...
fox26houston.com
Uncle charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old nephew
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Charges have been filed against the uncle of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in an incident last Friday. Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the 228th State District Court. BACKGROUND: 12-year-old boy fatally shot on Velma Ave., possible suspect detained: HPD.
fox26houston.com
New mural celebrates democracy in Houston's Third Ward
HOUSTON - A new mural was unveiled Saturday to celebrate democracy in Houston's Third Ward. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas in collaboration with local Black-led organizations, a celebration of art and culture was held Saturday to champion voting rights. The centerpiece of the block party, however, was...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area youth baseball umpires arrested, accused of having meth on them
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Four people, including two youth baseball umpires, were arrested in Waller County over the weekend for drug related charges. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, they received a tip that two juveniles and two adults were involved in a drug deal at a baseball park in the county. An off-duty law enforcement officer recorded the alleged drug deal taking place involving marijuana vape pens.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston restaurant Raja Sweets keeping up with high demand for Diwali
HOUSTON - The first Indian restaurant in Houston, Raja Sweets, is working around the clock to keep up with the extremely high demand from residents celebrating Diwali. The restaurant is tucked in the corner of Hillcroft and the Westpark Tollway, and it first opened its doors in 1986. "We have...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
fox26houston.com
Race for Harris County Judge gets tighter as early voting begins - What's Your Point?
Houston - "What I take away is this is absolute lawlessness, and how do you have that in a county that's roughly 30 percent of the state's GDP? The point is there is not one aspect of the criminal justice system that has the resources to protect the public." - Alexandra Mealer.
fox26houston.com
Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
fox26houston.com
Precinct 4 Constable claims Harris Co. plans to defund his department by taking leftover funds
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says there's currently around $988,000 left from his allocated budget from the last fiscal year; funds which he planned to use in the future for new equipment and to fill positions within his department. "I can't control when we...
fox26houston.com
Very breezy, in the 80s this Sunday evening
There are a couple of fronts coming to Houston this week. Both will bring some showers/storms and cooler temperatures. The first batch of rain should reach Houston Monday night after midnight. Look for sunny skies and pleasant afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. The second front will arrive in Southeast Texas at the end of the week. Currently, it looks like it should leave us with a great weekend for outdoor events.
fox26houston.com
County animal shelter puts out euthanasia list due to record number of dogs, animal advocates concerned
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - All dogs want the same thing. "Just want to be home. Just want to be with someone, they just want to be in a better situation than they are," said Dr. Max Vigilant Interim Director at Harris County Pets. Vigilant has been with Harris County Public...
fox26houston.com
Truck bursts into flames after crashing in Aldine area, killing at least two
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to a gruesome scene in the Aldine area, where a truck burst into flames after crashing. Officials have not shared details with FOX 26, so it's unclear how the entire crash transpired. What we do know is it happened a little before 4 a.m. in...
Comments / 1