"We have to set up traps and make examples of people" - citizens call for stricter penalties for illegal dumping

NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping is continuing across the city. Councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for tougher penalties to be issued for those caught. Michoud Blvd. in New Orleans East is notorious for illegal tire dumping. LA DOTD says they’ve removed 30,000 tires in the last six months. The agency says as soon as they’ve cleared away these tires, people will come back and dump more.
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
Bridge City youth offenders transferred to Monroe not Angola

LOUISIANA, USA — Ten youth offenders that had been housed at the Bridge City Center for Youth have been relocated to a Youth Center in Monroe and not Angola as first reported, according to the State Office of Juvenile Justice and State Senator Pat Connick. The Office of Juvenile...
Mayor Cantrell to attend C40 World Mayors Summit virtually

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will virtually attend the C40 World Mayors Summit this week. According to a release from the City of New Orleans, Cantrell will take part in a panel discussion on "Developing Green and Thriving Neighborhoods," remotely from New Orleans while the summit takes place in Buenos Aires.
Houma man killed in JP crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
