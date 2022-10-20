Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Crime the biggest concern for New Orleans, Jefferson Parish residents, UNO Survey says
NEW ORLEANS — The UNO Survey Research Center revealed the results of its 2022 Quality of Life Survey and the findings show that crime is a concern for residents in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes. Since 1986, the research center has polled registered voters in Orleans and Jefferson parishes,...
"We have to set up traps and make examples of people" - citizens call for stricter penalties for illegal dumping
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping is continuing across the city. Councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for tougher penalties to be issued for those caught. Michoud Blvd. in New Orleans East is notorious for illegal tire dumping. LA DOTD says they’ve removed 30,000 tires in the last six months. The agency says as soon as they’ve cleared away these tires, people will come back and dump more.
Man fatally shot at a Little Woods apartment as N.O. struggles with crime crisis
NEW ORLEANS — An altercation between two people ended with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood. According to New Orleans Police, a 23-year-old man died Sunday after he allegedly got into an altercation with a known male suspect at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane.
New Orleans City Council extends temporary ban on new residential short-term permits
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council expanded a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals on Thursday, which halted existing permits and those already in the application pipeline, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The ban was passed unanimously and can begin as soon as Nov. 3....
Respiratory illnesses spreading among kids in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — There are a lot of sick children in the New Orleans area. About half the kids now being treated at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans have some form of respiratory illness. “Our city, our state, our region really is a petri dish for viruses right...
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair
FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
'Afraid to come home and get out of the car': neighbors worry about broken streetlights
NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors living next to the canal in New Orleans East told WWL-TV the streetlight outside their home has been out for about two years. “I’ve been begging, I say I fear for my life. Alligators come out of that canal. One of them could be in my yard," one neighbor told Eyewitness News.
Two dead in New Orleans interstate, expressway crashes early Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in separate fatal crashes on I-10 and U.S. 90 West in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the NOPD. The first crash occurred when a taxicab was found crashed into the left guard rail on U.S. 90B West at the Claiborne Avenue exit shortly after midnight.
Bridge City youth offenders transferred to Monroe not Angola
LOUISIANA, USA — Ten youth offenders that had been housed at the Bridge City Center for Youth have been relocated to a Youth Center in Monroe and not Angola as first reported, according to the State Office of Juvenile Justice and State Senator Pat Connick. The Office of Juvenile...
Groups rally in support of ordinance protecting New Orleans renters' rights
NEW ORLEANS — For weeks WWL-TV has shown you the poor conditions renters are living in across New Orleans. From toilets that don't flush, to roach infestations, black mold that's making people sick and ceilings collapsing. Renters' rights advocates believe the "Healthy Homes Ordinance" will solve issues like these.
Inspector General's report shows building safety inspections lacking prior to Hard Rock collapse
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Inspector General released a new audit Thursday that found city building inspectors failed to show up for safety inspections at construction sites 20% of the time between April 2019 and March 2020. The report echoes the findings of a joint WWL-TV/Times-Picayune investigation conducted...
City and trash collector continue to spar over contract, collections
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and Metro Service Group continued to send salvos back and forth Wednesday in a battle over trash collection services for about half of the city's homes and businesses. The city alleges that Metro Service Group is not handling its share of...
Louisiana satsuma growers still recovering from Hurricane Ida
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Satsuma season is underway. But this year, Plaquemines Parish's sweet specialty will be harder to find. Two years ago, Hurricane Zeta knocked the fruit clean off many growers' trees. Then, just a year later, Hurricane Ida brought even stronger winds along with devastating storm surge.
Mayor Cantrell to attend C40 World Mayors Summit virtually
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will virtually attend the C40 World Mayors Summit this week. According to a release from the City of New Orleans, Cantrell will take part in a panel discussion on "Developing Green and Thriving Neighborhoods," remotely from New Orleans while the summit takes place in Buenos Aires.
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
