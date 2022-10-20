Read full article on original website
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Make-A-Wish joins annual Friends for Wishes BBQ Cook-Off in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana announced their 9th annual BBQ cook-off in Brenham at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. Friends for Wishes has helped out a lot over the last decade and has given over $880,000 to Make-A-Wish....
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town
NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
The Ranch Harley Davidson to host "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club announced in a press release that they would be holding their annual "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at...
Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family. The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more. When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m....
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD
BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in College Station is looking to become a local staple
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new family-owned sandwich chain is looking to become a staple in the BCS area with their first location in College Station off of University Drive. Sizzling meat, natural turkey, and fresh vegetables are just some key ingredients that make the savory sandwiches at Capriotti's...
Rock Prairie Railroad crossing to close for maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the installation of new railroad tracks. The news comes after the original maintenance that was scheduled to take place on...
Local candidates forum being held in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
Sterling Subaru to hold pet adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 22
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced that that they would be holding an adoption event at Sterling Subaru in Bryan. Adoption fees will be waived at the event, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogs and cats will be...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Nicole Gallucci, College Station City Council Place 5 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Nicole Gallucci moved to College Station roughly seven years ago and said she quickly sought to serve the needs of the community. She is running for the Place 5 on the College Station City Council against Bob Yancy and Willie Blackmon. We interviewed Gallucci at Polite...
Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
Texas A&M: Shuttles to polling sites from campus available to students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students looking to take advantage of early voting for the 2022 Texas midterm elections can utilize these shuttles to College Station City Hall from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4. Check out the shuttle schedule down below:. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28...
College Station celebrates 84th birthday with 19-minute video of the city's history
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station celebrated its 84th year as an official city by releasing a 19-minute video detailing the history of the destination, giving an insight of what life was like for residents even before they voted to become a city in 1938. The...
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Body recovered in Lake Somerville during search for missing person, Sheriff's office says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man found in Lake Sommerville this morning was identified as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Texas Game Wardens found Laughlin's body around 9 a.m. The search began around 2:40 p.m. October 23 after the sheriff's...
GRAND OPENING: Andy's Frozen Custard to open in College Station with delicious deal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you love frozen custard, then check out Andy's Frozen Custard, which is celebrating its grand opening in College Station next Friday. On Oct. 21, the store, located at 104 Southwest Parkway, will be offering $2 one-topping sundaes in celebration. The ribbon cutting starts at...
