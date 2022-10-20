Photos: Black Eyed Peas speak at annual East LA Classic press conference

The group will perform during halftime of the East LA Classic.

LOS ANGELES — The 87th edition of the East LA Classic between Garfield and Roosevelt will take place on Friday night at the LA Coliseum.

At the annual East LA Classic press conference, players, administrators and members of the Black Eyed Peas spoke on Wednesday at the Coliseum Peristyle. The Black Eyed Peas will be performing during halftime of the game.

“This game brings together two communities that share identical identities," Roosevelt's senior captain Alexander Arroyo said. "We are both from hard working families. We are both communities that respect tradition. The only thing that separates us is the blue and gold.”

“Every kid in both communities dreams big about playing in this game," Garfield's senior captain Jayden Barnes added.

Check out photos from the event below.

(All photos by Connor Morrissette)

87TH EAST LA CLASSIC

WHAT: Eastern Athletic League football game

TEAMS: Roosevelt-Los Angeles (8-0, 4-0) vs. Garfield-Los Angeles (6-2, 4-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at Exposition Park (3911 Figueroa St.)

TICKETS: Ticketmaster

PROCEEDS: I.AM.ANGEL FOUNDATION