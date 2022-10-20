ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Photos: Black Eyed Peas speak at annual East LA Classic press conference

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d81wV_0igv9geC00

The group will perform during halftime of the East LA Classic.

LOS ANGELES — The 87th edition of the East LA Classic between Garfield and Roosevelt will take place on Friday night at the LA Coliseum.

At the annual East LA Classic press conference, players, administrators and members of the Black Eyed Peas spoke on Wednesday at the Coliseum Peristyle. The Black Eyed Peas will be performing during halftime of the game.

“This game brings together two communities that share identical identities," Roosevelt's senior captain Alexander Arroyo said. "We are both from hard working families. We are both communities that respect tradition. The only thing that separates us is the blue and gold.”

“Every kid in both communities dreams big about playing in this game," Garfield's senior captain Jayden Barnes added.

Check out photos from the event below.

(All photos by Connor Morrissette)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6qEZ_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvli8_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317fNr_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9uaN_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrvRD_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2J4k_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvTeU_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GchTJ_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrmnH_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2sBP_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWve6_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEjtY_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Izww_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oTnc_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SFGf_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vU8oM_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZjjO_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxzL7_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSG6C_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywr6y_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVzIS_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEObR_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqowd_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hJFe_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOzHr_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udQxf_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0978XG_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjKHv_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJiZB_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bg8rU_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRsMR_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9X6B_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8IAn_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmXva_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027K64_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lerS_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPrhr_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOKOB_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7A8U_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUWBr_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMwP7_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gX1hI_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qh4D8_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BJqz_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCQ3S_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKUAL_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26O4QD_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmjHM_0igv9geC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyWcE_0igv9geC00

87TH EAST LA CLASSIC
WHAT: Eastern Athletic League football game
TEAMS: Roosevelt-Los Angeles (8-0, 4-0) vs. Garfield-Los Angeles (6-2, 4-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at Exposition Park (3911 Figueroa St.)
TICKETS: Ticketmaster
PROCEEDS: I.AM.ANGEL FOUNDATION

