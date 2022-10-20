ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump-Appointed Circuit Judges Agree Lindsey Graham ‘Failed’ to Show Testifying in Georgia Election Probe Would ‘Violate His Rights’

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 530

Lady Di
4d ago

Did they really think that he would show up to testify. Most of the Republicans who got subpoena are spineless. Why not show up unless you have something to hide or afraid of incriminating yourself. It really doesn't make any sense. If you haven't done anything and wasn't a part of it then testified. I say the are as guilty as the day is long.

Reply(51)
351
Spider
4d ago

Why won't the Republicans testify under oath? Are the unable to speak the truth or do they get tired of saying, "I exert my Fifth Amendment Rights.

Reply(17)
284
Charles Ware
3d ago

as usual the Republicans feel they are above the law they say they're the party of law and order but have shown time and again laws do not apply to them SMH

Reply(38)
234
Related
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy