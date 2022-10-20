Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Man who stormed the Capitol with his father gets 2 years in prison
Hunter Seefried, 24, and his father were among the first rioters to approach the U.S. Capitol building near the Senate Wing Door, prosecutors say.
Porterville Recorder
Today in History: October 25, George III takes the throne
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2022. There are 67 days left in the year. On Oct. 25, 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II. In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (Brown was convicted and hanged.)
Users report problems sending, receiving WhatsApp messages
LONDON — (AP) — People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are...
In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Sam Bailey is a senior at Emporia State University, majoring in communication, and is a staffer on the student newspaper, The Bulletin. Did you hear her screams? […] The post In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
New Jersey102—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Bastian 1 (McLeod, Marino), 4:49. 2, Washington, Dowd 3 (Malenstyn, Hathaway), 10:46. Penalties_Bahl, NJ (Hooking), 7:51; Protas, WSH (Boarding), 18:12. Second Period_3, Washington, Hathaway 1 (Jensen, Strome), 9:16. 4, Washington, Sheary 4, 10:03 (sh). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 3 (Carlson, Strome), 17:14 (pp). 6,...
