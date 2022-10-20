ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Porterville Recorder

Today in History: October 25, George III takes the throne

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2022. There are 67 days left in the year. On Oct. 25, 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II. In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (Brown was convicted and hanged.)
WSOC Charlotte

Users report problems sending, receiving WhatsApp messages

LONDON — (AP) — People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are...
Kansas Reflector

In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Sam Bailey is a senior at Emporia State University, majoring in communication, and is a staffer on the student newspaper, The Bulletin. Did you hear her screams? […] The post In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Porterville Recorder

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

New Jersey102—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Bastian 1 (McLeod, Marino), 4:49. 2, Washington, Dowd 3 (Malenstyn, Hathaway), 10:46. Penalties_Bahl, NJ (Hooking), 7:51; Protas, WSH (Boarding), 18:12. Second Period_3, Washington, Hathaway 1 (Jensen, Strome), 9:16. 4, Washington, Sheary 4, 10:03 (sh). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 3 (Carlson, Strome), 17:14 (pp). 6,...
