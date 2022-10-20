ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Compton Lady
4d ago

If Compton would stop voting for people just because they know the family name the City might do better. Stop voting for people that have no real connection to the city...just because your grandmother lived Compton doesn't mean you are a Compton native.Compton have become a dumpster city..every thing of no value or doesn't contribute to the betterment of the city ends up in Compton and that include people also.Since Compton is in need of money start applying the city codes, issue parking permits. Streets are compacted with cars on both sides of the street to the point to where emergency vehicles can barely get through. have them pay to park on streets.

Donnie Lewis
4d ago

It is so sad to hear.I grew up in Compton in the 60's and it was such a great place to live.So many bright and brilliant people was part of the community then the gangs came along with greed and corruption.City officials giving jobs and city projects to friends and Family members and this is what you got.A City with so much potential but it needs to be rid of the gangs and corrupt officials.

