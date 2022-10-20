Read full article on original website
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign
Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
Sanitation commissioner says trash containers will help combat rats
The number of rat sightings continues to climb up in New York City. According to the Department of Sanitation, there have been over 21,000 rat sightings this year so far — a 61% increase from 2020. Department of Sanitation officials are “strongly” considering pushing back the time that trash...
Brooklyn borough president celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joins “In Focus” to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month as Brooklyn prepares for the return of the Bushwick Film Festival. The festival attracts over 3,500 attendees and 1,500 film submissions from at least 60 countries. Reynoso explained what his office is doing...
Zeldin says voters agree with him on issues as polls improve
Polls show the Republican nominee for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is narrowing his gap with Gov. Kathy Hochul in the final weeks before Election Day. Campaigning in Brooklyn Friday, Zeldin said he is not surprised that the tide is turning. The Long Island congressman was in the heart of Democratic...
MTA, NYPD join forces to beef up subway patrols
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday an expanded initiative to keep New Yorkers safe on subway and address transit crime. “My top priority as the governor of the state of New York is to keep New Yorkers safe,” she said at a press conference at the 1 Vanderbilt subway station. “That means on our streets, in their homes, and on our subways.”
Interactive map tracks Central Park's peak fall foliage
The city’s fall foliage will be out in full force soon — and the Central Park Conservancy wants to make sure New Yorkers don’t miss it. The not-for-profit that maintains Central Park has created an interactive “Fall Foliage Map” of the 843-acre greenspace. The map...
Queens not-for-profit to receive major expansion
A not-for-profit in Queens is getting a major expansion that will have local children reaching for the stars. The Variety Boys and Girls Club serves 4,000 kids a year in Astoria, including free after school programming. The not-for-profit has operated out of this building since 1955, but it’s seen better...
FDNY offers safety tips for lithium-ion batteries
As New York City grapples with fires stemming from lithium-ion batteries, the FDNY is rolling out an educational campaign on best practices for purchasing, using and disposing of the popular battery often found inside electric bikes and scooters. “Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have increased dramatically in New York City...
Strumming and singing at the Brooklyn Folk Festival
Ridgewood, Queens-based singer-songwriter Taylor Plas has been writing and singing songs since she was 13 years old. Last year, she wrote a poignant song after the death of her mother following a long battle with cancer, called “Change Colors.”. “I really love that song because I think it can...
What is Diwali and how is it celebrated in the city?
The festival of Diwali is almost here. Below is a guide to the holiday, including ways to celebrate in the city. Diwali, India's biggest and most important holiday of the year, is a festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the human ability to overcome.
4 officers injured after driver of stolen car slams into 2 NYPD vehicles: police
Four NYPD officers were injured and one man is in custody after authorities say a man driving a stolen car slammed into two unmarked police vehicles in Queens. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard, police say. Officers from...
