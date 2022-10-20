Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday an expanded initiative to keep New Yorkers safe on subway and address transit crime. “My top priority as the governor of the state of New York is to keep New Yorkers safe,” she said at a press conference at the 1 Vanderbilt subway station. “That means on our streets, in their homes, and on our subways.”

