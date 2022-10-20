Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate
Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
Eyewitness News
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Bristol Press
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
“Swatting” incident at Enfield High School, several area schools
The Enfield Police Department received a phone call on Friday stating that there was an active incident at Enfield High School.
NBC Connecticut
Photos Show Respect Law Enforcement From Across Country Pay to Fallen Bristol Officers
Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects and attending the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. These are some of the moving images as law enforcement from across the country come to Connecticut.
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Bristol Press
Bristol Veterans Council Chair voices objections to the recent removal of American flags from veterans' graves
BRISTOL – After Bristol Veterans Council Chair David Carello had voiced objections to the recent removal of American flags from veterans’ graves at St. Joseph Cemetery, an arrangement has been made where flags and holders around upright headstones can remain year round. “I believe this was the best...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
fox5ny.com
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak
Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
NBC Connecticut
Hundreds Turn Out to Help Bristol Police, Families of Fallen Officers
Hundreds of people turned out for a fundraiser for Bristol Police over the weekend. It comes a week and a half after the ambush shooting that took the lives of two officers and left another wounded. Between grabbing ice cream and entering raffles, people showed their support for Bristol Police...
NBC Connecticut
Guilford High School Senior Makes School History as First Girl to Score Touchdown
A couple of weeks ago, Guilford High School senior Brianna Seixas made school history: she became the first girl to score a touchdown. “I just had my arms out and the ball was just placed in my chest,” said Seixas. “I looked down and I was like,” that’s where Seixas pauses, she knows it’s a big deal, she just wishes that it wasn’t.
