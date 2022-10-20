Read full article on original website
Davidson County search warrants: Child lived in dog cage for months
A 9-year-old boy told deputies he was living outside in a dog cage since April. His parents have been arrested on child abuse charges.
Person identified after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Police identified 18-year-old Farseat Calderon as the victim in this shooting. One person was killed after a shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro early Monday morning. Greensboro police responded to the shooting a little after 3 a.m. Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot...
2 Your Well-Being: Avoiding COVID-19 as virus season reaches its peak
GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics have looked good in Guilford County for several weeks now. The area consistently ends up in the green category on the weekly CDC map. That means it's at the lowest level. Everyone wants it to stay that way going into the peak of respiratory...
