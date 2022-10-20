ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Person identified after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Police identified 18-year-old Farseat Calderon as the victim in this shooting. One person was killed after a shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro early Monday morning. Greensboro police responded to the shooting a little after 3 a.m. Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy