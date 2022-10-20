ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Emmy-Winning Actor Leslie Jordan Dies at 67

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on "American Horror Story" and becoming a social media star during the pandemic, has died at the age of 67, his spokesman confirmed. Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool...
James Corden admits he was ‘ungracious’ at New York restaurant

James Corden has said he had been “ungracious” during an incident at a New York restaurant that led to the TV presenter being banned from the venue. On the latest episode of his programme The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old comedian addressed the incident, saying that in its aftermath he had been “walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong”.
‘America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

The "America's Got Talent" community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig — who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series — died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound...

