Read full article on original website
Related
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
merrillfotonews.com
Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation team up for Flavor Creation Contest
WISCONSIN – Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
seehafernews.com
DNR Announces 2023 Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Design Contest Winners
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest. Many talented wildlife artists submitted a total of 34 pieces for judging, which took place on August 27th at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh. Wautoma resident...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 motorcycle crashes Sunday evening in Washington Co., WI | By Sergeant Brandon Hood
October 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On October 23, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motorcycle crashes with serious injuries. County Road P and Rusco Road- The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 pm reference a single motorcycle crash at this location.
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin on Sunday. The family of four went missing on Oct. 16 after family last made contact with them that day. Their phones were turned off after that and police were unable to ping them.
seehafernews.com
Michigan Family Who Went Missing For A Week Found in Steven’s Point
Authorities say a Michigan family of four that unexpectedly left their home and went missing for close to a week has been found. Police in Fremont say Anthony Cirigliano, Suzette Cirigliano, and their two teenage sons who both have autism, were found in the city of Steven’s Point, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
Do You Carry A Sidearm When Hunting In Minnesota Or Wisconsin?
When rifle hunting deer for example, you're of course out there with your main firearm. What about some kind of a sidearm though? It's almost Minnesota Deer Season Opener, with Wisconsin Rifle Season shortly after, so it's a good time to discuss the topic. We deer hunt about 25 minutes...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WSAW
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
KARE
Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization
FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator. Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff Urges Safety During Fall Harvest Season
Statistics show Manitowoc County is the 4th largest dairy-producing county in Wisconsin, so we have a very large farm population. During a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Sheriff Dan Hartwig had some safety reminders to drivers during the Fall harvest season. “We are going to see...
Comments / 4