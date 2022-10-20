ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
WausauPilot

Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin on Sunday. The family of four went missing on Oct. 16 after family last made contact with them that day. Their phones were turned off after that and police were unable to ping them.
FREMONT, MI
seehafernews.com

Michigan Family Who Went Missing For A Week Found in Steven’s Point

Authorities say a Michigan family of four that unexpectedly left their home and went missing for close to a week has been found. Police in Fremont say Anthony Cirigliano, Suzette Cirigliano, and their two teenage sons who both have autism, were found in the city of Steven’s Point, Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI

October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE

Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization

FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator. Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff Urges Safety During Fall Harvest Season

Statistics show Manitowoc County is the 4th largest dairy-producing county in Wisconsin, so we have a very large farm population. During a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Sheriff Dan Hartwig had some safety reminders to drivers during the Fall harvest season. “We are going to see...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

