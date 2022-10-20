ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Rivalry reset: Your guide to Michigan-Michigan State week

The bye week is over and the rivalry battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is next. No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will host Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Ann Arbor after both teams were off last week. It will be just the second night game in the history of the rivalry and the outlook this season is different than a year ago when it was a matchup between unbeaten top-10 teams at Spartan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Player of the Year top 10: Detroit King QB Dante Moore has true talent

NOTE: MLive is profiling each of the top 10 players selected for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Click here to see all 10 players selected. For Dante Moore’s opponents, they have been counting down the days for when they no longer have to go up against him. Every since he began starting as a freshman, Moore has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Michigan. Along the way, he has earned a five-star rating and committed to play at Oregon.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry

The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football an early 3-TD betting favorite vs. Michigan State

If the oddsmakers are correct, Saturday’s showdown between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State could wind up being a route. The unbeaten Wolverines opened as three-touchdown betting favorites in the market on Sunday, suggesting the prime-time showdown in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) could wind up with Michigan running away with it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 9 games

Here is how the teams in the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 9 games. We will find out later this evening who these teams will be facing to open the postseason when the MHSAA announces its brackets. 1. Belleville: beat Brighton 42-3 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Detroit Mumford...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater

JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
JACKSON, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man faints, hits head in restaurant parking lot

WYANDOTTE — A 62-year-old Trenton man passed out and hit his head the night of Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Pancho’s II Mexican Restaurant, 3860 Biddle Ave. Surveillance camera footage showed that a medical issue caused the man to pass out, and he never made it inside the restaurant to pick up his carryout order.
TRENTON, MI

