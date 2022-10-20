The New York Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft capital, Ian Rapoport reports. The Jets moved quickly after losing star running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, trading for Robinson from a Jaguars team that had all but phased him out of their offense. Robinson appeared to have made a full recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season, but had been losing touches to former first round pick Travis Etienne in recent weeks. Robinson should immediately pick up a significant workload with his new team, though Michael Carter should still be expected to handle his share of touches as well.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO