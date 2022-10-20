Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
NBC Sports
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
Multiple NY Jets players appear to take subtle digs at Elijah Moore
It doesn’t seem like New York Jets players are siding with Elijah Moore. Ever since Elijah Moore requested a trade on Thursday, the chief concern among New York Jets fans has been whether the newfound drama would damage the positive energy in the locker room. If the cryptic social...
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
Examining NY Jets’ RB options after Breece Hall’s ACL tear
Despite this disappointing blow, all is not lost for the Jets’ run game. Update: The Jets have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. The New York Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos had devastating consequences. Breece Hall‘s knee injury...
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News
The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste. Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday. New York isn't letting this season ...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick on the starting quarterback going forward: “We just finished the game”
It was a strange night for the Patriots, in more ways than one. And they’ll now be picking up the pieces on a short week before the first of two 2022 meetings with the resurgent Jets. Quarterback Mac Jones started. After an interception, he was benched for Bailey Zappe....
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
NBC Sports
How PFF graded CMC, 49ers in ugly Week 7 loss to Chiefs
The 49ers were outmatched Sunday in their 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and many of their PFF scores reflect the outcome. But there were also a few bright spots in the defeat. There is something to be said about players coming back after time off, as they often...
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Carted Off Field After Apparent Knee Injury
Seattle’s passing attack has taken a major hit. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to be carted off the field in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the Seahawks ruled out Metcalf for the remainder...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Aiyuk looking inward at mistakes in loss to Chiefs
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday that was riddled with self-inflicted setbacks. Brandon Aiyuk believes fixing these issues needs to start at practice. The third-year receiver understandably was upset after the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially considering the 49ers' skill players...
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
NBC Sports
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
numberfire.com
Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jags via trade
The New York Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft capital, Ian Rapoport reports. The Jets moved quickly after losing star running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, trading for Robinson from a Jaguars team that had all but phased him out of their offense. Robinson appeared to have made a full recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season, but had been losing touches to former first round pick Travis Etienne in recent weeks. Robinson should immediately pick up a significant workload with his new team, though Michael Carter should still be expected to handle his share of touches as well.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter explodes after Zappe replaces Jones, throws TD pass
The quarterback controversy in New England appears to be far from over. Mac Jones returned from injury and started under center for Monday night's Patriots-Bears matchup, but it didn't take long for the QB drama to return. After Jones threw his sixth interception of the season, head coach Bill Belichick replaced him the rookie that led the team to two wins in his absence, Bailey Zappe.
Comments / 0