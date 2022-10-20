ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through

For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs

The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
DENVER, CO
Jets X-Factor

Examining NY Jets’ RB options after Breece Hall’s ACL tear

Despite this disappointing blow, all is not lost for the Jets’ run game. Update: The Jets have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. The New York Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos had devastating consequences. Breece Hall‘s knee injury...
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us

The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News

The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste.  Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.  New York isn't letting this season ...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds

The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How PFF graded CMC, 49ers in ugly Week 7 loss to Chiefs

The 49ers were outmatched Sunday in their 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and many of their PFF scores reflect the outcome. But there were also a few bright spots in the defeat. There is something to be said about players coming back after time off, as they often...
NBC Sports

Frustrated Aiyuk looking inward at mistakes in loss to Chiefs

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday that was riddled with self-inflicted setbacks. Brandon Aiyuk believes fixing these issues needs to start at practice. The third-year receiver understandably was upset after the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially considering the 49ers' skill players...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve

The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jags via trade

The New York Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft capital, Ian Rapoport reports. The Jets moved quickly after losing star running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, trading for Robinson from a Jaguars team that had all but phased him out of their offense. Robinson appeared to have made a full recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season, but had been losing touches to former first round pick Travis Etienne in recent weeks. Robinson should immediately pick up a significant workload with his new team, though Michael Carter should still be expected to handle his share of touches as well.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter explodes after Zappe replaces Jones, throws TD pass

The quarterback controversy in New England appears to be far from over. Mac Jones returned from injury and started under center for Monday night's Patriots-Bears matchup, but it didn't take long for the QB drama to return. After Jones threw his sixth interception of the season, head coach Bill Belichick replaced him the rookie that led the team to two wins in his absence, Bailey Zappe.

