Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Caddo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Harrison; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Marion and central Harrison Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marshall, Jefferson, Smithland, Karnack, Harleton, Woodlawn, Gray, Scottsville, Uncertain, Nesbitt and Leigh. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

