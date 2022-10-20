Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 03:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, and adjacent areas of the Little Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY DENSE FOG Fog has developed across parts of the area, with some patches of dense fog. This has resulted in visibilities lowering to a few miles and in some localized spots, down to a half mile or less. The fog is expected to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. Exercise caution if driving overnight into early Tuesday morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk PATCHY DENSE FOG Fog has developed across parts of the area, with some patches of dense fog. This has resulted in visibilities lowering to a few miles and in some localized spots, down to a half mile or less. The fog is expected to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. Exercise caution if driving overnight into early Tuesday morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Western Okanogan County County. This will impact the higher elevations of Highway 20 west of Mazama, including Washington Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Caddo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Harrison; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Marion and central Harrison Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marshall, Jefferson, Smithland, Karnack, Harleton, Woodlawn, Gray, Scottsville, Uncertain, Nesbitt and Leigh. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grimes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRIMES NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHERN WALKER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still expected with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern Texas.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak; McMullen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central McMullen, west central Goliad, central Live Oak and northwestern Bee Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tulsita to near Ray Point to near Three Rivers to 7 miles southwest of Simmons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beeville, George West, Three Rivers, Mineral, Berclair, River Creek Acres, Tulsita, Karon, Normanna, Oakville, Pettus, Pawnee, Simmons, Ray Point and Tuleta. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 48 and 73. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 642. US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 592. US Highway 59 between mile markers 682 and 732. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Outagamie; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Winnebago SHOWERS PRODUCING STRONG GUSTY WINDS IN EASTERN WISCONSIN Showers will aid in mixing strong winds aloft down to the surface in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas early this morning. South winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will be possible in localized areas until about 3 am or 4 am. Motorists with high profile vehicles will experience hazardous travel conditions in eastern Wisconsin until 3 am or 4 am, especially when traveling on west to east oriented roads. The gusty winds may also cause minor damage to trees and power lines, and result in localized power outages. A wind gust to 58 mph was reported at Oshkosh shortly after midnight.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In Colorado, Grand Valley and Debeque to Silt Corridor. In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Caldwell, southeastern Bastrop, northeastern Gonzales, Fayette and Lavaca Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Muldoon to near Gonzales. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gonzales, La Grange, Smithville, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Waelder, Fayetteville, Round Top, Sublime, Rosanky, Muldoon, Cistern, Komensky, Swiss Alp, Henkhaus, Rutersville and Waldeck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...The southeastern plains of Colorado, excluding northern El Paso and Kiowa Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Drain outdoor plumbing systems and unhook hoses from faucets. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Greeley, Byers, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.7 N/A Minor 25/10 PM 5.3 0.6 0.7 N/A None 26/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.8 N/A Minor 26/11 PM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None 27/11 AM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bexar; Medina WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Medina and Bexar Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Darlington, Dillon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
