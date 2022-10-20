ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Messenger

Trojans tie ULM on Senior Day

The Troy Trojans (3-8-4, 1-5-3) were able to stay alive in the hunt for a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Soccer Tournament with a 3-3 tie with ULM Warhawks (10-5-3, 2-5-2) on Senior Day at home Sunday. Troy went into halftime trailing ULM 1-0 but just five minutes into...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Patriots look to end 2022 on a high note

The Pike Liberal Patriots (2-6) will close out year one in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) at home on Thursday night against the Calhoun Tigers (1-8). A win on Thursday would not only end Pike’s first year on a positive note but it would give the Patriots their second on-field win since joining the public school association and third victory in total – including Mobile Christian’s forfeit earlier this year. A win would also avoid the Patriots winning less than three games in a season for the first time since 2013.
TROY, AL
foleysportstourism.com

Foley Welcomes Sun Belt Championships and New Teams

Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
FOLEY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy volleyball sweeps their way to series win over ULM

The Troy Trojans (14-8, 8-2) earned a two-match sweep this weekend over the ULM Warhawks (6-18, 0-10) on the road. Troy kicked off the weekend with a 3-0 sweep over ULM on Friday, taking all three sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21. Tori Hester led the Trojans with 16 kills, 10 digs and one ace, while Julia Brooks totaled seven kills and four blocks. Halston Hillier also tallied seven kills and Amara Anderson dished 39 assists with two blocks and eight digs. Amiah Butler also had 12 kills.
TROY, AL
WKRG News 5

The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November

Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place for a few of our Northern Counties while the rest of the WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 10)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 10! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
utv44.com

The University of Mobile crowns new "Miss UM"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The University of Mobile has a new “Miss UM.”. Michaella Johnson was crowned last night during the school’s annual pageant. Johnson is a senior and is majoring in fine arts in musical theater. Thirteen University of Mobile Students participated. She now moves on...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
Alabama Now

Alabama father charged with murdering own son

An Alabama man has been charged with murder after police say he shot his own son who later died. John Barnickle, 66, was arrested after Mobile police said he shot and killed Joshua Barnickle, 37, during what police said was reportedly a domestic dispute. Police were called to a shooting...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022

Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
ATMORE, AL

