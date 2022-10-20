Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Trojans tie ULM on Senior Day
The Troy Trojans (3-8-4, 1-5-3) were able to stay alive in the hunt for a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Soccer Tournament with a 3-3 tie with ULM Warhawks (10-5-3, 2-5-2) on Senior Day at home Sunday. Troy went into halftime trailing ULM 1-0 but just five minutes into...
Troy Messenger
Patriots look to end 2022 on a high note
The Pike Liberal Patriots (2-6) will close out year one in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) at home on Thursday night against the Calhoun Tigers (1-8). A win on Thursday would not only end Pike’s first year on a positive note but it would give the Patriots their second on-field win since joining the public school association and third victory in total – including Mobile Christian’s forfeit earlier this year. A win would also avoid the Patriots winning less than three games in a season for the first time since 2013.
foleysportstourism.com
Foley Welcomes Sun Belt Championships and New Teams
Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball sweeps their way to series win over ULM
The Troy Trojans (14-8, 8-2) earned a two-match sweep this weekend over the ULM Warhawks (6-18, 0-10) on the road. Troy kicked off the weekend with a 3-0 sweep over ULM on Friday, taking all three sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21. Tori Hester led the Trojans with 16 kills, 10 digs and one ace, while Julia Brooks totaled seven kills and four blocks. Halston Hillier also tallied seven kills and Amara Anderson dished 39 assists with two blocks and eight digs. Amiah Butler also had 12 kills.
The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November
Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
WKRG
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place for a few of our Northern Counties while the rest of the WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
FNFF Play of the Week (Week 10)
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 10! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
utv44.com
The University of Mobile crowns new "Miss UM"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The University of Mobile has a new “Miss UM.”. Michaella Johnson was crowned last night during the school’s annual pageant. Johnson is a senior and is majoring in fine arts in musical theater. Thirteen University of Mobile Students participated. She now moves on...
Alabama woman dies after being ejected from car during crash, rollover
An Alabama woman has died as a result of an accident last week in which her car struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said Monday. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, of Autaugaville, Alabama, was critically injured at approximately 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning when her 2008 Pontiac G6 car left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
Alabama father charged with murdering own son
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after police say he shot his own son who later died. John Barnickle, 66, was arrested after Mobile police said he shot and killed Joshua Barnickle, 37, during what police said was reportedly a domestic dispute. Police were called to a shooting...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
