This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Threat made on social media against Copiague Middle School; school open as usual
News 12 has learned a threat has been made on social media against Copiague Middle School.
Rep. Gottheimer calls on state to support Andover following closure of nursing home
A Sussex County health care facility that has been the subject of state investigation for allegedly mistreating patients has officially closed.
News 12
Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger. As part of the curfew, the Yonkers Police Department says that children 11 years old and younger must be home by 10 p.m. Twelve and 13-year-olds must be home by 10:30 p.m. Those who are 14, 15 or 16 years old must be home by 11 p.m.
News 12
Maestros Cigars holds grand opening in Yonkers
Maestros Cigars had its grand opening in Yonkers Monday. The new cigar lounge at 769 Yonkers Ave. was recognized by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano in a ribbon-cutting. Spano thanked the owners for choosing the community. The mayor and other City Council members declared the day for the business, awarding the...
Concerns about Blue Lives Matter flag at Irvington HS football game raised at Board of Ed meeting
The flag was carried across a football field by Irvington High School football players back on Sept. 10.
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
Police: Oakdale man indicted for robbing bank while dressed as a woman
Investigators say he spent the money on drugs and prostitutes.
World champion New Rochelle cheerleader dies unexpectedly
According to his obituary, Eric Ortiz was just 30 years old when he died on Saturday.
News 12
Sea Gate neighborhood reflects on 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
It has been a decade since Superstorm Sandy destroyed parts of beachside communities such as Sea Gate in Brooklyn. “It was a horror,” said Denise Rolland, longtime Sea Gate resident. “We couldn’t believe how fierce the storm was. The whole community was devastated.”. In the years following...
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
Elected officials visit Rikers Island unannounced after inmate suicide over weekend
Elected officials made an unannounced visit to Rikers Island, after an inmate committed suicide on Saturday, marking the 17th death in custody this year.
First Edison mayor of South-Asian descent, Sam Joshi, joins News 12 to celebrate Diwali
The first Edison mayor of South-Asian descent, Sam Joshi, joins News 12 to celebrate Diwali.
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
Police: White Plains shooting victim not cooperating with investigation
Police say they responded to Bloomingdale Road around Maple Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense
Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off ramp for Route 17.
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
Airmont works to improve dangerous intersection
The intersection of Christmas Hill, New County, South Monsey and Monsey Heights roads has been the scene of numerous accidents over the years.
MTA reports increase in vehicles on NYC roads this month
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority held a board meeting Monday to discuss a variety of topics, including traffic statistics in New York City and the increase of commuters.
