Peekskill, NY

News 12

Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger. As part of the curfew, the Yonkers Police Department says that children 11 years old and younger must be home by 10 p.m. Twelve and 13-year-olds must be home by 10:30 p.m. Those who are 14, 15 or 16 years old must be home by 11 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Maestros Cigars holds grand opening in Yonkers

Maestros Cigars had its grand opening in Yonkers Monday. The new cigar lounge at 769 Yonkers Ave. was recognized by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano in a ribbon-cutting. Spano thanked the owners for choosing the community. The mayor and other City Council members declared the day for the business, awarding the...
YONKERS, NY

