ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking

Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown. Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. 1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. Tennessee Innocence Project working to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 people shot outside Middle Tennessee hookah bar

Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash

Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime...
COLUMBIA, TN
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSMV

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy