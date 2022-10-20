Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
WKRN
Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown. Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
fox17.com
One person shot, in critical condition after shooting on Murfreesboro Pike; suspect sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot on Murfreesboro Pike Monday night and is in critical condition, police dispatch confirmed. The suspect is still at large and there is no one in custody at this time, police confirm. The incident was reported in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro...
2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
17-year-old arrested for auto burglaries, leading Metro police on chase
A 17-year-old with a long history of run-ins with police was taken into custody again Monday after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles.
Man flees from police onto Nashville airport taxiway
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly fled from a crash onto an active taxiway at Nashville International Airport.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
WSMV
Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
WKRN
12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
WKRN
1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. 1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. Tennessee Innocence Project working to...
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
WKRN
2 people shot outside Middle Tennessee hookah bar
Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on...
Mother of Nashville man missing for almost 10 years prays for answers
Almost 10 years after Ivan Moore disappeared, his family is still waiting for answers after all this time.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
WKRN
2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash
Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime...
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
WSMV
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Murder victim's mother reacts to fugitive arrest
After nearly a year on-the-run, a man wanted for shooting and killing a Nashville man on Christmas Day, is arrested.
wnky.com
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
WKRN
‘We really need help’: Mother pleading for son’s murderer to come forward
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “This pain is unlike any pain I’ve ever experienced,” Shameka Brown Kinzer said. Many questions remain after an 18-year-old boy was found shot to death in East Nashville. The mother of Isaac Brown is now pleading for someone to come forward...
