FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WKRN
2 people shot outside Middle Tennessee hookah bar
Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. 'Avonna, we love you': Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on...
WKRN
Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
WKRN
12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
WKRN
Social media threat sent to Valor Collegiate
'Avonna, we love you': Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022. Actor Leslie Jordan dies following crash. "Will & Grace" star Leslie Jordan has died, his agent confirmed...
WKRN
2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash
Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. 'Avonna, we love you': Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime...
WKRN
1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. Tennessee Innocence Project working to...
WKRN
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month. Metro police reported the man fought with a customer at the Citgo on Main...
WKRN
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee's 'Right to Work'
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more. 'Avonna, we love you': Nashville...
WKRN
Bellevue food truck targeted for second time
Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
WKRN
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
WKRN
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Loretta Lynn Memorial Concert: Concerns over fake tickets
Fans will gather from all over the world for the Queen of country music's memorial in Music City, but some are trying to take advantage of fans by selling tickets to the free event.
WKRN
‘We really need help’: Mother pleading for son’s murderer to come forward
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – "This pain is unlike any pain I've ever experienced," Shameka Brown Kinzer said. Many questions remain after an 18-year-old boy was found shot to death in East Nashville. The mother of Isaac Brown is now pleading for someone to come forward...
WKRN
Williamson County crews spend hours fighting brush fire that reignited
For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves dealing with a brush fire in a wooded area of Williamson County.
WKRN
Swing into Nashville Zoo to meet the Gibbons
If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. 20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large …. First...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert
Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. 'Avonna, we love you': Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022. Actor Leslie Jordan...
