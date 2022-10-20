ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

2 people shot outside Middle Tennessee hookah bar

Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking

Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown. Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Social media threat sent to Valor Collegiate

‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022. Actor Leslie Jordan dies following crash. “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died, his agent confirmed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash

Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime...
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. 1 dead after shooting near nightclub in South Nashville. An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death outside of a nightclub in South Nashville. Tennessee Innocence Project working to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month. Metro police reported the man fought with a customer at the Citgo on Main...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee's 'Right to Work'

What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more. Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right …. What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Bellevue food truck targeted for second time

Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck. Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools

Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned. Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County …. Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro

A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro. Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro. A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Loretta Lynn Memorial Concert: Concerns over fake tickets

Fans will gather from all over the world for the Queen of country music's memorial in Music City, but some are trying to take advantage of fans by selling tickets to the free event. Loretta Lynn Memorial Concert: Concerns over fake …. Fans will gather from all over the world...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Swing into Nashville Zoo to meet the Gibbons

If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call. 20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large …. First...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert

Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. ‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for …. On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022. Actor Leslie Jordan...
NASHVILLE, TN

