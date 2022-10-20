ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

my40.tv

Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area. Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC

