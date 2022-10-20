Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
my40.tv
Vehicles, apartment found with bullet holes after gun discharge report, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after finding two vehicles and an apartment damaged by gunfire in one West Asheville neighborhood. On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, just after 6 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Deaverview Road to investigate reports of gun discharges. Officers reported...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
Greenville Police looking for teenage runaway
Police in the Upstate are looking to locate a teenage runaway. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17 year old, Alexander Bruhn.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
my40.tv
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
Fire under investigation at Upstate business
An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: Asheville drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area. Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in NC organized theft ring
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
my40.tv
Firefighter sent to the hospital after blaze destroys venue owner's house
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say they're still looking for the cause of a weekend fire at a Candler event venue. Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments...
my40.tv
Pawn shop bust: Arrest warrants out for 14 people in alleged Buncombe Co. theft ring
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Arrest warrants have been served for the 14 people charged in an alleged organized theft ring operating out of a pawn shop in Arden. Following a weeks-long investigation, more than one dozen people are now charged with organized retail theft, a felony, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say
LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, Todd Buckman, of New Hampshire, was reported missing after being seen on the mountain. Buckman was visiting his sister and went to Grandfather Mountain.
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
WYFF4.com
14 charged after thousands of items recovered from pawn shop, deputies says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A weeklong investigation led to 14 arrested and charged in organized theft ring after authorities recovered over 4,000 items from a pawn shop, according to deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the items were recovered on Tuesday from Denny’s Jewelry...
