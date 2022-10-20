Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man and woman both arrested after shots fired behind Northern Kentucky Dollar General
VERONA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man and woman from Virginia were both arrested after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said the woman shot at the man behind the Verona Dollar General Sunday. Deputies were called to the store at about 4:20 p.m. but they say Alexis Beaver and Edwin Romero...
WKRC
Police asking for help identifying alleged thieves who hit a local church
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police hope you can lead them to a pair of thieves who struck at a local church. The suspects reportedly broke into multiple cars at Saint Ignatius Church in Green Township in early October. Police say they used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards...
WKRC
Police: Missing Rhode Island girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities in Rhode Island said Pennsylvania State Police found a 2-year-old girl and her father, who has been accused of kidnapping her. The East Providence Police Department said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter, Penelope, from her mother's home on Thursday after a domestic disturbance.
WKRC
Man accused of targeting neighbors he believed were in U.S. illegally
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKRC) - A Wisconsin man was charged with a hate crime after he allegedly cut his neighbors' internet cable because he believed they were in the country illegally. Shannon Pearson, 48, told police he became upset with his upstairs neighbors after someone came to install internet in...
WKRC
Repeat abuser sentenced for killing wife, complained she shirked her 'wifely duties'
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (WKRC) - A Texas man who reportedly has a history of abusing his partners was sentenced Friday for violently killing his wife. Victor Baxter, 61, was found guilty on one county of murder in the death of his wife, 40-year-old Mary Baxter. Police responded to the...
WKRC
Metro looking for more drivers, hosting job fair Saturday
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Metro is working to improve and expand services after having a levy approved for its operation, and Saturday, it's hosting a career fair to find more drivers. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Park park-and-ride facility off Kemper Meadow Drive....
WKRC
Educator of the Week: Intervention specialist teaches life lessons for outside of class
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) – Our Educator of the Week was nominated for the effort he puts into making sure his students at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School are prepared for life outside the classroom. John Wilson started his career as an intervention specialist but moved into a role...
