Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Related
West Fort Worth home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported
A west Fort Worth home is pretty much a total loss from the fire that raced through Sunday. Firefighters got 911 calls about a raging fire at a home on Wellesley Avenue about three blocks west of Lake Como Park.
Body found inside burning SUV in southeast Dallas
Dallas firefighters made a shocking discovery after they doused an SUV fire over the weekend. Saturday, they found the SUV completely swallowed up in flames in a wooded area in the Joppa neighborhood east of I-45
fox4news.com
Overnight fire destroys McKinney church, home and restaurant
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney firefighters are investigating two fires that destroyed multiple buildings near downtown early Monday morning. No one was hurt, but an investigation is underway to determine if the fires were related. The New Outreach Church of God in Christ on Wilcox Street, a home and a Chicken...
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Reindeer Manor
RED OAK, Texas - It may be the oldest haunted house attraction in America. Reindeer Manor Halloween Park has been scaring visitors for nearly 50 years. This is their last year of fear at this historical location. We'll take you through the park's multiple haunted attractions, get a behind-the-scenes peak to see how they create their spooky magic and learn what’s next for the haunted park. We also learned the real history of the manor...and it's not for the faint of the heart!
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: "Scare" Wear
FORT WORTH, Texas - For many, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s when the "Spirit" store comes to life. The Tex Factor visits this pop-up costume emporium in Fort Worth to learn about the hottest trends in scare wear and discover how Spirit Halloween is bringing joy to kids all around the country all year round.
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
Big rig accident shuts down I-20 in Balch Springs
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An accident involving a big rig has westbound I-20 shut down at Highway 175 in Balch Springs.It happened just after 1 p.m.TxDOT says the truck hit the bridge and there's a fuel spill as well.A hazardous materials team is on its way to clean up the mess.No word yet on injuries or when the freeway might reopen.
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle. Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force. Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was...
dallasexpress.com
City Still Recovering Three Years After Tornados
It has been three years since an EF-3 tornado, along with several other smaller twisters, wreaked havoc during a severe weather storm in North Texas. On Sunday night, October 20, 2019, a tornado with winds reaching up to 140 miles per hour touched down near the Dallas Love Field Airport, causing substantial damage to the surrounding areas.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
WFAA
DFW Weather: What to expect as storms roll across North Texas
We are getting some much-needed rain in North Texas. Here's what you need to know for the rest of your day.
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
Comments / 1