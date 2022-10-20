ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Overnight fire destroys McKinney church, home and restaurant

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney firefighters are investigating two fires that destroyed multiple buildings near downtown early Monday morning. No one was hurt, but an investigation is underway to determine if the fires were related. The New Outreach Church of God in Christ on Wilcox Street, a home and a Chicken...
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
DALLAS, TX
The Tex Factor: Reindeer Manor

RED OAK, Texas - It may be the oldest haunted house attraction in America. Reindeer Manor Halloween Park has been scaring visitors for nearly 50 years. This is their last year of fear at this historical location. We'll take you through the park's multiple haunted attractions, get a behind-the-scenes peak to see how they create their spooky magic and learn what’s next for the haunted park. We also learned the real history of the manor...and it's not for the faint of the heart!
RED OAK, TX
The Tex Factor: "Scare" Wear

FORT WORTH, Texas - For many, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s when the "Spirit" store comes to life. The Tex Factor visits this pop-up costume emporium in Fort Worth to learn about the hottest trends in scare wear and discover how Spirit Halloween is bringing joy to kids all around the country all year round.
FORT WORTH, TX
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say

DALLAS, TX
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
FORT WORTH, TX
Big rig accident shuts down I-20 in Balch Springs

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An accident involving a big rig has westbound I-20 shut down at Highway 175 in Balch Springs.It happened just after 1 p.m.TxDOT says the truck hit the bridge and there's a fuel spill as well.A hazardous materials team is on its way to clean up the mess.No word yet on injuries or when the freeway might reopen.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle. Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force. Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was...
HALTOM CITY, TX
City Still Recovering Three Years After Tornados

It has been three years since an EF-3 tornado, along with several other smaller twisters, wreaked havoc during a severe weather storm in North Texas. On Sunday night, October 20, 2019, a tornado with winds reaching up to 140 miles per hour touched down near the Dallas Love Field Airport, causing substantial damage to the surrounding areas.
DALLAS, TX
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
DALLAS, TX

