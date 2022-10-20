ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 4

The Man With No Name
4d ago

Just think how low the enrollment will be once they only accept students who are actually qualified academically to be there instead of DEI.

Reply
7
Lorely
4d ago

Maybe 🛑 the mandated. Witmer could hv but she turned a blind eye. Soon she will be mandating k-12 now that CDC has put it on the schedule. Vote her out - your kids are in jeopardy

Reply
4
Related
michiganradio.org

Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Today on Stateside, Debbie Mikula of the Michigan Library Association joined to discuss a recent increase in complaints to libraries concerning the material in books and their suitability for children. Then, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast explored some of the recent efforts by scientists to combat the issue of invasive mussels in the Great Lakes. Plus, another IPR feature dove into the world of Michigan’s largest native fruit, the paw paw. To wrap up, an author from Waterloo Township, Michigan, dished on her first book, Out of Esau: A Novel.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan officials warn of scams connected to Camp Lejeune settlement

Michigan officials are warning service members about potential scams related to lawsuits over contaminated drinking water on a Marine base in North Carolina. A recent federal law made it easier for those stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and dealing with certain health issues to sue. Reports have...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You

Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy