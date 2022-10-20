ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

cleveland19.com

Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school

Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route (SR) 99 at the Harris Road intersection in Groton Township, Erie County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Man on motorcycle killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash early Monday morning, Canton Police said in a news release. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on 15th Street NE and Plain Avenue NE. Investigators said a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Plain Ave. when...
CANTON, OH

