CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO