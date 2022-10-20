Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights Police search for vehicle of interest after multiple people shot
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are looking for a vehicle of interest after multiple people were shot Monday afternoon. According to police, around 12:15 p.m. they responded to Garfield Avenue after a caller said someone was shot in the head. When officers arrived at the scene they...
Teen male dies after being shot in vehicle on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male died Saturday after he apparently was shot while driving on a street in the area of the Kinsman and Woodland Hills neighborhoods. Carlos Demore died of his wounds at University Hospitals, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say officers...
Cleveland police: 18-year-old dies after being shot in vehicle
An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot while inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Cleveland police said.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
cleveland19.com
Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
cleveland19.com
Suspect smashes window to steal car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect caught on surveillance video is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. A 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 block of West 65th Street on Oct. 16, according to police. The...
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route (SR) 99 at the Harris Road intersection in Groton Township, Erie County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for trafficking ‘dangerous drugs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for a fugitive wanted to trafficking “dangerous” drugs in the Cleveland and Euclid areas. U.S. Marshals said Demetrius Jones, 27, is a Black man, about 5′11″ and 157 lbs. Anyone with information on Jones is asked...
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
cleveland19.com
Trial to begin Tuesday for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection is now scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial for the 30-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson. Robert Shepard was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of...
1 death reported after 20 apartments evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide at Timber Top complex in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — What started as a call for a medical emergency at the Timber Top Apartments in the 1000 block of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron resulted in 20 units being evacuated after first responders detected high levels of carbon monoxide. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is...
Triple homicide at Cleveland house party started over drug deal dispute, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man killed three people at a 2019 house party in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood because he was angry that the host wouldn’t let him sell drugs to a woman outside, a jury on Monday heard. Kielonte Harris, 28, tried to sell drugs in the early...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
Man on motorcycle killed in Canton crash
CANTON, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash early Monday morning, Canton Police said in a news release. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on 15th Street NE and Plain Avenue NE. Investigators said a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Plain Ave. when...
