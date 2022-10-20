After what appeared to be an accidental release a couple of days back, Samsung has officially rolled out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy S22 series. As of this writing, the new Android version, which brings the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software, is available to Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users in Europe and South Korea, including the carrier variants in some regions. Users in other regions will also get the update soon. Perhaps, some might already have, as the update is rolled out in batches. You can check for updates from the Settings app.

22 HOURS AGO