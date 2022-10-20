Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Google Releases 3 New Gmail And Google Chat Features
Gmail and Google Chat are two of Google’s main communication platforms, and the company released some new features for these two services, according to 9To5Google. These three features make using them just a bit better and more convenient. These new features are either rolling out soon or should already...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Face Unlock Allows For Contactless Payments… In Europe
The Pixel 7 series users in Europe will be able to make contactless payments by using the face unlock feature. That is not possible in the US, which created a mix of confusion and displeasure since the two phones got announced. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Users Can Now Use Clear Calling On Their Phones
The Pixel 7 is out and about, and Google is hooking it up with its first QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). With this latest update, Pixel 7 users can now use the Clear Calling feature that makes calling people much better, according to Android Police. In case you’re wondering, the Google...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip And Flip 5G Get Android 13 Beta
Samsung today released the stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy S22 series. It is now preparing the update for other eligible models. The company is beta-testing the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software for several devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy A52. A couple more devices join this lengthy list today. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program is open for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
Android Headlines
Wear OS Backup Could Back Up A Lot Of Your Watch's Data
Nowadays, there are plenty of options to back up our data on our devices. Google lets you back up your phone’s data, and it will soon allow the same thing for Wear OS. According to an APK deep dive by 9To5Google, it appears that the Wear OS backups feature may really come in handy.
Android Headlines
Top Advice For Buying Crypto On Your Android Smartphone
Trading crypto on android applications is now extremely user-friendly and feasible. Being an android user, you ought to save this piece for your own profitability. Trading crypto on android devices can save you investment costs, reduce fees, and be cheaper as compared to IOS devices. Entering The World Of Crypto.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus launched last month as a more affordable alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This phone basically replaced the ‘Mini’ phone from last year. It is huge, but it’s inferior to the ‘Pro Max’ model. That being said, this phone has the same base price tag as Google’s flagship handset, which is why we’ll compare them in this article. We’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Android Headlines
Google Faces Texas Lawsuit Over Facial Data Collection Practices
Google seems to face lawsuit after lawsuit for data privacy practices, and in the newest case, the Texas Attorney General has accused the company of violating the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act. The act was determined in 2009. According to Attorney General Ken Paxton, Google has...
Android Headlines
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms
Every company has to change up its visuals every once in a while, and Twitter is no different. It changed its icons last year to make a more streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its mobile and desktop platforms, but you won’t really notice if you don’t look closely, according to XDA Developers.
Android Headlines
YouTube Adds Pinch-To-Zoom To Its Apps
YouTube is continuously adding more features to the platform to make it better. This next new feature was actually in testing for a while, and it’s now making its way to all users, according to Engadget. YouTube now lets you pinch-to-zoom in on videos. You’ve probably used this feature...
Android Headlines
Samsung Is Rolling Out Stable Android 13 Update For Galaxy S22
After what appeared to be an accidental release a couple of days back, Samsung has officially rolled out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy S22 series. As of this writing, the new Android version, which brings the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software, is available to Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users in Europe and South Korea, including the carrier variants in some regions. Users in other regions will also get the update soon. Perhaps, some might already have, as the update is rolled out in batches. You can check for updates from the Settings app.
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Screen Protectors
The Google Pixel 7 is now out, and it has a beautiful 6.3-inch display on-board. It’s pretty tough, but it can still get scratched pretty easily. So thankfully, we have plenty of screen protectors that you can choose from for the Pixel 7. Which is exactly what we’re going over today. We have six screen protectors here for the Pixel 7 that are going to be great for protecting that display.
Android Headlines
Apps That Pay Real Money – Are They Worth It?
The majority of people are on the search for ways to make quick money with little to no labor, most of which have turned their interest to apps that pay real money. So, is it worth meddling in? Let’s answer all your questions for you. What Are Apps That...
