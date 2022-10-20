ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Stone Creek Food Pantry to host annual Thanksgiving Big Give

Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur brings Great Neighbors together

DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Construction-related closures coming to Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street. Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road […]
URBANA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy

Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police searching for forgery suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below: Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9 nominees

WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9: 1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior and Illinois commit Kaden Feagin returns a punt for a touchdown, breaking several tackles 2) Villa Grove quarterback Layne Rund airs it out to Brady Clodfelder for the 40-yard touchdown 3) Central A&M quarterback Drew Damery hits Hayden Sams […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

1 year later, Champaign ‘road rage’ shooting remains unsolved

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Exactly one year ago, a man was shot in the middle of the day on a busy street in Champaign. He’s still recovering, and his case is still unsolved. “Keep this at the top of our minds that this happened in our town. They haven’t caught anybody yet, so that bothers […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a runaway teen. According to a Bloomington police press release, 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington was last seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. He was reported missing on Oct. 9.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Man shot outside Danville hotel

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Two hurt in weekend shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend. The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived […]
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy