Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.

URBANA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO