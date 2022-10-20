Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
WCIA
Stone Creek Food Pantry to host annual Thanksgiving Big Give
Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
Newman Community gathers to raise money for Shalonda Bailey’s family
Neighbors want to help her family. Local businesses and community members held a benefit.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
Construction-related closures coming to Urbana road
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street. Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road […]
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police searching for forgery suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below: Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his […]
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9 nominees
WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9: 1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior and Illinois commit Kaden Feagin returns a punt for a touchdown, breaking several tackles 2) Villa Grove quarterback Layne Rund airs it out to Brady Clodfelder for the 40-yard touchdown 3) Central A&M quarterback Drew Damery hits Hayden Sams […]
1 year later, Champaign ‘road rage’ shooting remains unsolved
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Exactly one year ago, a man was shot in the middle of the day on a busy street in Champaign. He’s still recovering, and his case is still unsolved. “Keep this at the top of our minds that this happened in our town. They haven’t caught anybody yet, so that bothers […]
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a runaway teen. According to a Bloomington police press release, 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington was last seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. He was reported missing on Oct. 9.
WAND TV
Man shot outside Danville hotel
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Danville Police: Two hurt in weekend shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend. The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Increase in police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
