ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEN64_0igv5ZqV00

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing includes Rochester, Athens, Hornell, Horseheads, Corning-Painted Post, Wellsboro, Dansville, Elmira, and Williamson.

The schedule for the event is listed below (all times p.m.):

  • National Anthem – 6:55
  • Rochester – 7:00
  • Athens – 7:10
  • Hornell – 7:20
  • Horseheads – 7:30
  • CPP Competition Band – 7:43
  • Intermission/Senior Recognition, 7:55 – 8:30
  • Wellsboro – 8:30
  • Dansville – 8:40
  • Elmira – 8:50
  • Williamson – 9:00
  • CPP Performance Band – 9:08

Presale tickets are available for $7 on Corning-Painted Post Highschool Band’s website . Presale tickets close on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate of the event for $9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira clinches spot in sectionals with win over Edison

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are headed to the Section IV playoffs. The Elmira volleyball team defeated Thomas A. Edison at home in straight sets on Monday 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Express clinched a spot in sectionals with the win. Addisyn Chorney had nine kills for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads’ Smith earns Empire 8 soccer honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout received a major conference honor Monday. Horseheads graduate Carson Smith was named Empire 8 Conference Co-Defensvie Player of The Week for Keuka College. Smith, a freshman goalie for the Wolves, was stellar in the cage last week. Smith stopped 22 shots in a week that saw Keuka […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Hawks win Jack Mathers Memorial Diving Invitational

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls diving team brought home a trophy on Saturday. The Hawks won the 2022 Jack Mathers Memorial Diving Invitational in Horseheads. Brooke Terwilliger took home first place for Corning and broke the Horseheads pool record with a state qualifying score of 528.75. Emma Bachert of Horseheads finished in third […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Hydrant flushing announced for Hornell this week

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has released an announcement regarding hydrant flushing that will impact residents in multiple areas around Hornell this week. The city will be flushing hydrants in the Town of Hornellsville, the Village of North Hornell, and the City of Hornell, during the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning girls & boys cross country win STAC Championships

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks completed a sweep at the STAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. (Photos courtesy: @CorningHawks) The Corning girls and boys cross country teams both won STAC Championships on Saturday at Owego Free Academy. Corning junior Sarah Lawson won a STAC title for the Hawks with a winning time of 17:52.5. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira joins in warning about dangers of lead poisoning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira is joining other local governments to recognize National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, urging parents to test their children and minimize their exposure to lead. October 23-29 is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and the City of Elmira issued a press release reminding homeowners and parents about how […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Gomez-Fitzsimmons wins Athlete of the Week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas. (Photos courtesy: Odessa File) Watkins Glen soccer player Zade Gomez-Fitzsimmons is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The freshman scored the game-winning goal in double overtime in the IAC Small School championship game in a 2-1 win […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Real Men Wear Pink Campaign runs through October

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our local campaign in the fight against breast cancer continues. Through the end of October, 18 Sports has teamed up with The American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier to help its Real Men Wear Pink Campaign. The campaign, which aims to help raise money, donations, and research efforts in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira swept in two-game series by Columbus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -The Mammoth were dealt another loss on home ice this weekend on Saturday. The Columbus River Dragons swept a two-game series at First Arena with a 7-2 win against the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday. Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann. Brandon […]
ELMIRA, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

Children’s coat giveaway to be held this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs Stop the Violence will be taking time on Saturday in Elmira to hold a winter coat giveaway for young children, and to bring the community together. Founder of Family Affairs Stop the Violence, Sean White, has collected around 75 brand new winter coats to give away on Saturday, Oct. […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Mammoth back home this weekend at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth look to make franchise history this weekend at First Arena. The Mammoth (0-2-0) are in search of their first win in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) after joining this league this season as an expansion franchise. After two tough losses to Binghamton, including last Saturday’s home opener, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for December 2021 Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Paving projects start in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Painted Post should keep an eye out for roadwork starting this week. The Village announced that street and parking lot paving projects would begin October 24, 2022. The projects will be split into three phases. Starting October 24, the following streets and lots will be closed to drivers, […]
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy