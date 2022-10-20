ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil furious as VAR decisions go against Cherries

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil said video assistant referee decisions are "getting ridiculous" after his side were beaten 2-0 by West Ham. O'Neil was unhappy as Kurt Zouma scored a glancing header for the first goal despite the ball having hit the hands of Hammers' defender Thilo Kehrer. West Ham...
Leader Telegram

Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Aging but still one of the best players on the planet, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in his fifth — and possibly — last World Cup. And with him, Argentina certainly has a chance to win its third title. “I don’t know whether we are big favorites or not, but I believe Argentina is always a favorite for its history, what it means and even more...

