San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Design panel approves plans for 29-story residential tower in Hemisfair’s Civic Park

Plans for a 29-story residential and retail tower at Hemisfair moved forward Wednesday with initial design concepts approved by a city panel. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the thumbs up for the project plans being developed by Post Lake Capital Partners of Austin in a public/private partnership with the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation.
Rackspace to exit Windcrest headquarters

Rackspace Technology told employees Friday morning that after 14 years in the “Castle,” a large structure in Windcrest known for its interior playground slide, the company will be moving to a smaller office space in North San Antonio. Rackspace’s new home will be at RidgeWood Plaza II, an...
Activists seek 20K signatures for justice and police reform initiative for 2023 ballot

San Antonio and statewide activists will launch a citywide petition campaign on Tuesday that, if enough signatures are collected, will give voters in May 2023 the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana and abortion, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
ICYMI: Your trash day is likely changing. Here’s why.

Trash and recycling pickup days are changing early next month for 80% of San Antonio residents in an effort to streamline routes and reduce costs. Uneven population growth and an increase in waste per household have caused some of the city’s solid waste and recycling route drivers to work 10-hour days, sometimes rushing through to finish, said David Newman, director of solid waste management for the City of San Antonio.
Where I Work: Merced Housing Texas

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Though my official position at Merced...
Report: Hospitality industry nearing pre-pandemic economic impact

San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sector took a battering from the pandemic, but a recent report shows a growing recovery. Last year San Antonio’s hospitality sector, which includes hotels, downtown bars and restaurants and more, was up to 93% of its pre-pandemic economic impact, according to Visit San Antonio’s 2021 annual report released Tuesday. “We’re really pleased that compared to other cities, we’re recovering at a faster pace,” said Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio’s CEO.
Seeking to influence nonprofit’s future, SAY Sí employees work to unionize

Staffers at a progressive after-school arts program in San Antonio are seeking to unionize, but it’s not exactly about pay or benefits. A majority of staff members have asked the nonprofit organization’s board to recognize their right to organize under the umbrella of the United Professional Organizers, a labor union representing campaign workers and organizers, but the board wants a vote held on the matter, a move that could delay the process for months.
