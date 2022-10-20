Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
Related
City Council mulls controversial development code proposals
For the first time, the full San Antonio City Council reviewed a long list of proposed amendments to the city’s unified development code on Wednesday that have been winding their way through various boards and commissions for the past year — some even longer than that. The two...
Final 2017 bond projects slowed by inflation, design delays and land costs
The last time nearby residents heard about plans for the 2017 bond-funded North St. Mary’s Street police substation, they learned that the project had been slimmed down, and construction would start this month. On Monday evening, neighbors learned from city officials that construction now won’t begin until January, with...
Design panel approves plans for 29-story residential tower in Hemisfair’s Civic Park
Plans for a 29-story residential and retail tower at Hemisfair moved forward Wednesday with initial design concepts approved by a city panel. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the thumbs up for the project plans being developed by Post Lake Capital Partners of Austin in a public/private partnership with the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation.
The San Antonio Report’s eight area races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
Aside from the high-profile gubernatorial contest between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, here are Bexar County races to watch in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm. Early voting begins Monday, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Bexar County judge. Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish...
Analysis: Republicans gained ground in Bexar County in 2020 among Hispanic voters
Palfrey Avenue on San Antonio’s South Side is a quiet street lined with small one-story homes and older cars. Voters here elected President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin in 2020, but it’s also hard to miss the proliferation of “Back the Blue” signs that dot the tidy yards.
Abbott rallies Republicans in San Antonio as Gutierrez keeps the spotlight on Uvalde
Three weeks out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, Republicans are optimistic economic issues have overtaken the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in the minds of voters as they head to the polls. Rallying supporters in San Antonio on the first...
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
Rackspace to exit Windcrest headquarters
Rackspace Technology told employees Friday morning that after 14 years in the “Castle,” a large structure in Windcrest known for its interior playground slide, the company will be moving to a smaller office space in North San Antonio. Rackspace’s new home will be at RidgeWood Plaza II, an...
Texas Republicans bet big on Lujan as part of broader effort to win over Hispanic voters
Long before national Republicans set their sights on flipping a trio of South Texas congressional seats, Southside native John Lujan had a vision for introducing his San Antonio community to the Republican Party. “I was the only Republican on our five-man legislative committee,” Lujan said of his earliest political venture:...
Bexar County approves ’11th hour’ shortened list of 302 voting locations
This story has been updated. Bexar County Commissioners called a special meeting Tuesday to approve a final list of Election Day voting locations, following a court order asking them to increase the number of polling locations for the Nov. 8 midterm election. Earlier this month a state district judge ordered...
For the majority of San Antonio voters who skip elections, it’s time to turn out
If you don’t already vote early, try it this election. Has there ever been a time in Texas when it mattered more? Not in my opinion. Starting Monday and running through Nov. 4, Bexar County voters will have 51 locations to choose from, and compared to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, lines and waiting time will almost certainly be shorter.
How San Antonio’s ambitious workforce experiment wants to jumpstart hiring
The San Antonio Report and San Antonio Woman Magazine have partnered to create a series of three in-depth articles looking at the STEM ecosystem in San Antonio. This is the second article in that series, examining SA Ready to Work, a city program aimed at training thousands of workers for highly skilled careers with better pay. Read part one here.
Activists seek 20K signatures for justice and police reform initiative for 2023 ballot
San Antonio and statewide activists will launch a citywide petition campaign on Tuesday that, if enough signatures are collected, will give voters in May 2023 the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana and abortion, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
ICYMI: Your trash day is likely changing. Here’s why.
Trash and recycling pickup days are changing early next month for 80% of San Antonio residents in an effort to streamline routes and reduce costs. Uneven population growth and an increase in waste per household have caused some of the city’s solid waste and recycling route drivers to work 10-hour days, sometimes rushing through to finish, said David Newman, director of solid waste management for the City of San Antonio.
San Antonio surpasses goal of housing 1,500 people living on the street
San Antonio is the first community in the U.S. that has exceeded its goal to house 1,500 people experiencing homelessness as part of a federal initiative, officials announced Monday. San Antonio found housing for 1,642 people since the Biden Administration launched the House America initiative in October last year. It...
Texas GOP leaders shell out cash to protect Rep. Steve Allison’s San Antonio district
Republican leaders are going all in to protect a state House seat they’ve long believed was safely in the GOP column, fearing recent shifts in the political winds could jeopardize Rep. Steve Allison’s bid for a third term. Allison has kept the seat in Republican hands since former...
Where I Work: Merced Housing Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Though my official position at Merced...
Report: Hospitality industry nearing pre-pandemic economic impact
San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sector took a battering from the pandemic, but a recent report shows a growing recovery. Last year San Antonio’s hospitality sector, which includes hotels, downtown bars and restaurants and more, was up to 93% of its pre-pandemic economic impact, according to Visit San Antonio’s 2021 annual report released Tuesday. “We’re really pleased that compared to other cities, we’re recovering at a faster pace,” said Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio’s CEO.
Seeking to influence nonprofit’s future, SAY Sí employees work to unionize
Staffers at a progressive after-school arts program in San Antonio are seeking to unionize, but it’s not exactly about pay or benefits. A majority of staff members have asked the nonprofit organization’s board to recognize their right to organize under the umbrella of the United Professional Organizers, a labor union representing campaign workers and organizers, but the board wants a vote held on the matter, a move that could delay the process for months.
Once homeless, San Antonian wins recognition for using his voice to help others
Each person who enters the homeless resource center in downtown San Antonio has traveled a unique path to get there. No matter their history, Kameron Rhys, 26, greets them with a smile. “He’s the first face that they see, so he’s the definition of the day,” said Brittney Ackerson, assistant...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0