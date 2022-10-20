Read full article on original website
Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader
Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally. Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and...
Lois Bauccio | Moore a Proven Leader
Cherise Moore has demonstrated her strong leadership capacity as a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District board for five years. Her outstanding background in education as a teacher at every level, instructional aide and administrator has prepared her well for the important challenges of our high school district and the complexities of life and learning for today’s youth.
Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District
We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.
Hart district’s test scores decline, outperform in L.A. County and the state
State Sen. Scott Wilk issues statement regarding state test scores. The long-awaited state test results have been released by officials, according to William S. Hart Union High School District staff. Though test scores reflect a decline in academic performance — which was anticipated at every level of education due to...
City of Santa Clarita to discuss projects and funds related to building plan review
The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss the possible purchase of shade structures over the playground at Pacific Crest Park and an increase in the expenditure authority for building and safety consulting firms Tuesday evening, according to the agenda. In addition, city officials will be in conference with...
Voter registration deadline is today at midnight
The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is reminding eligible voters that the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot is today, Monday, Oct. 24. Voters can register online at plan.lavot.gov or can apply at most government buildings such as a post office,...
Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean
I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
A Caldron Full of Fun
Exhuming last-minute Halloween activities in the SCV. As we enter the last days before Halloween, you might wonder if there is some spooky fun still to be had around town. And you’re probably looking for things that require a little less commitment and expense than the big theme park haunts. Herein, we have compiled a small but tasty bag-o-treats for you.
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall
A woman was arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing her dog on the 24700 block of Railroad Avenue in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The woman was witnessed kicking her dog, full force, causing it to whimper...
Halloween Thrills and Chills
Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues. Bones Gulch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween...
