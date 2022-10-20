Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Sav-A-Life Selma hosts online auction
The Sav-A-Life Selma annual online auction is coming up in November, and there are already a lot of great gifts that will be auctioned off. . The whole event will be online so you can bid from home. Sav-A-Life, also known as Safe Harbor, gives help and hope to families that are experiencing crisis pregnancies. And now that abortion is illegal in Alabama, they are one of the only resources for families in that situation.
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
elmoreautauganews.com
Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County
The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
Montgomery Chick-fil-A to move location
A Montgomery Chick-fil-A will be heading to a new location soon. WSFA is reporting the restaurant currently in Promenade shopping center will eventually be located at 2520 Eastern Blvd. The eatery will be taking over a former Wells Fargo branch, as its current location generally sees traffic congestion. The station...
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia
U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
wtvy.com
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
WSFA
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
WSFA
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
