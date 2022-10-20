Read full article on original website
Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?
At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors
It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
J.C. Jackson Injury: Reported Diagnosis Of Chargers Cornerback
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson did not get off to the start he was hoping in the 2022 campaign, and it seems it could end on an even harsher note. Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a devastating non-contact leg injury during Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field in an air cast and did not return, surrounded by teammates as he exited the field.
Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News
The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position. Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he...
Betting Public Victim To Patriots’ Monday Night Stinker Vs. Bears
New England Patriots fans didn’t have much to cheer about Monday night, but it’s the betting public who may be feeling the effects of the “Monday Night Football” matchup for awhile. The Chicago Bears traveled to Foxboro for a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots and...
NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season
We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss. On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Jarring Loss To Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bears entered Gillette Stadium on Monday as 8.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. They left town with a convincing 33-14 victory. Quarterback Justin Fields put together a career night for Chicago, which racked up 390 yards of total offense against New England. Fields racked up 179 yards and a touchdown with one pick through the air while adding 82 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chicago went 11-for-18 on third downs, including a handful of huge gains.
Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.
Report: Chiefs make unexpected decision on Trent McDuffie ahead of Week 7
There was hope that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie would be activated from IR ahead of Week 7 but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to get cornerback Trent McDuffie back on the active roster this week, but that reportedly won’t happen.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
NFL Reportedly Investigating Refs Who Sought Mike Evans’ Autograph
Two NFL referees could be in some hot water after a video surfaced of them allegedly asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph. The incident happened after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the NFL is reportedly investigating video captured by Sheena Quick of 1340 AM Fox Sports, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter can be seen calling out Evans in the tunnel and asking the Pro Bowl receiver to sign something. Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start Rest of Season
The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan for backup Sam Ehlinger, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news will come as a shocker for most. Ryan has struggled in his first season with the Colts, leading the league in interceptions with nine through seven games. Still, this never felt like an option based on Ryan’s hefty contract. Head coach Frank Reich mentioned a right shoulder injury to Ryan but stated that he would have made this decision regardless. It’ll be the start of the Sam Ehlinger era for the Colts as he will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7
Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
