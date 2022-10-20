ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

Margaret Croyle
3d ago

rinna is vindictive and is using her mother's death as an excuse. losing someone usually makes a person kinder. not rinna she's a mean old hag

Reply
13
Jackie Naylor
4d ago

She's really not mentally stable. It is so obvious. I hope she gets help before she loses every friend she has. It's really quite sad. She needs to turn to God instead of alcohol and drama. I never watched her this unstable.

Reply
12
cheeky shiela
3d ago

Rinna has, in my opinion, turned into a desperate old woman, hanging on by her fingernails to a youth that's long gone. She sees her kids out there strutting their stuff, being exhibitionist just like she taught them.....and she's trying to keep up. I don't understand, and I know it's not anyones business, but this marriage with Harry seems awfully weird. Why does she call him Harry Hamlin....even when she addresses him face to face?

Reply
12
Related
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Distractify

Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
LOUISIANA STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last

Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
Reality Tea

Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
realitytitbit.com

RHOBH: Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna still friends?

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship has gone through many ups and downs over the years, but are the two still friends after all the drama?. The reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Kyle become emotional as she tried to open up about her and Lisa’s friendship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy