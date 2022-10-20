Read full article on original website
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 7th Congressional District. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain still on the way through tonight & Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking much-needed rainfall across the Ozarks over...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County fire crews work another natural cover fire, but this one is arson
A natural cover fire in Phelps County is being investigated as a case of arson. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a fire Highway T and County Road 7360 this morning. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to 1.5 acres. But, due to the remote location of the fire, investigators believe it was intentionally set and has been ruled as a case of arson.
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire
UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
KYTV
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
Columbia Missourian
Cooper County town ravaged by fire; no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
kwos.com
Wind whipped fire burns in Wooldridge
Firefighters have been battling a large natural cover fire in and around Wooldridge in Cooper County today (Sat). Reports say some buildings in the Cooper County town were threatened by the fire that’s been whipped up by high winds. Other departments have been called in to assist. There’s no word on any injuries or losses. Wooldridge sits along Highway 179 in northeastern Cooper County.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
abc17news.com
Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres
Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
khqa.com
Two cars found in Lake of the Ozarks as part of search for veteran missing for a decade
Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
KYTV
“This is devastating:” Community members react to wildfire in Wooldridge, Mo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members are now picking up the pieces after a natural cover fire swept through the town of Wooldridge in Cooper County Saturday evening. It is a town of fewer than 100 people. ”The town has changed a lot over the years. When I was a...
Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash
Editor's note: This story has been updated to say two victims were affected by the crash. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash. 58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened yesterday The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
