Premium for Washington's Paid Family & Medical Leave program to increase in 2023

It's here: PA voter registration is today
In Pennsylvania, today is the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration before the November 8 midterm election. You have until midnight to register to vote. Seventy-one percent of registered Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election. Meg Pierce - executive director of...
EPIC Expands Northern California Presence with Acquisition of SLCO LLC
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LAFAYETTE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced it has acquired SLCO LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, California. The acquisition expands EPIC’s growing presence in Northern California and adds to its client offerings both regionally and nationally. SLCO is...
AP News Summary at 9:22 p.m. EDT
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
