Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Coming to Verrado in 2023

Buckeye, Ariz. (Oct. 11, 2022) -- Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Arizona’s popular ‘Neighborhood Burger Joint,’ is estimated to open in Buckeye during the third quarter of 2023 in the new and growing community of Verrado, serving its renowned burgers and beers within the distinctive former Verrado Community Welcome Center.

Verrado, a charming community set along the White Tank Mountains in Buckeye, will be home to Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers on the NE corner of West McDowell Road and North Verrado Way, at 1915 North Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396. The first-ever Buckeye location in the former Welcome Center will have a distinctive façade sure to catch the eye. The space will span approximately 5,300 square-feet in addition to an inviting 1,350 square-foot outdoor wrap-around misted patio. The space will include its signature plush leather booths and large bar, nearly 40 feet long, with more than 50 HD flat screen TVs and a cutting-edge sound system perfect for fans eager to watch their favorite sporting events.

S. Barrett Rinzler, Founder & CEO, Square One Concepts, the restaurant group behind Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers said: “We are looking forward to contributing to the growth of Buckeye with our quality burgers and beer. This space is very special as its original design was for the former Verrado Community Welcome Center. The structure of this space is unique compared to our other locations. We are excited to serve this part of the metro area and especially in this outstanding community.”

Square One Concepts is the umbrella company of 13 locations of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, with two others also slated for 2023 in Maricopa and in Northwest Tucson; two locations of Bourbon & Bones Chophouse|Bar with a third opening in North Peoria in 2023; the new B&B Cocktail Lounge in Old Town Scottsdale with another set to open in Downtown Phoenix at Chase Field next year; and Famous 48 in Scottsdale with a second location planned for Gilbert also next year.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers first distinguished itself in 2011, when it opened in the Grayhawk neighborhood of North Scottsdale, delivering flavorful food from a scratch kitchen, featuring its half-pound burgers, hand-formed, made-to-order from fresh, never frozen ground chuck.

Today, popular burgers in addition to the classic All-American include the Bacon Bleu with bleu cheese crumbles, sugar cured bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes, baby greens, avocado, and chef’s mayo; the Rocky Point with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo , jalapeños, and sour cream; and the Ring of Fire with pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, jalapenos, spicy mayo and a spiced onion ring, among many others.

And, of course, starters are the perfect way to kick-off the ultimate dining experience at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers with the famous Original Tot Chos with tater tots smothered in beef chili, roasted pepper cheese sauce, sour cream, and guacamole ( Hint : This tot starter also comes buffalo chicken style for the buffalo lovers out there!) Additionally, you can never go wrong starting a meal with Fried Pickles , a fan favorite dish of hot flash fried dill pickles served with chipotle ranch, or Grilled Asparagus Spears for a lighter option, tossed in garlic oil, sprinkled with Reggiano cheese, accompanied by grilled Roma tomato.

A fusion of American, pepper jack, and provolone cheeses blend to create the savory Mmmac & cheese with the option to custom-choose toppings, or select from classics like the Hot & Smokey with sugar cured bacon, jalapeños, asparagus, and sprinkled crispy toasted bread crumbs on top. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has something for everyone with items like the Buffalo Chicken sandwich with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles, or the Asian Chicken Salad with cilantro, carrots, tortilla strips, peanut sauce, green onion and a honey lime vinaigrette.

It is no secret that Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers exceeds expectations with made-from-scratch, high quality food, ice cold beer and casual, comfort dining ideal for just about everybody, including sports fans.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers (#WeLoveColdBeers) is known for its regularly featured daily deals as well:

Monday – Mac Daddy Monday. All day, $15.95 unlimited toppings on MMMac & Cheese;

All day, $15.95 unlimited toppings on MMMac & Cheese; Tuesday – Cantastic Tuesday. All day, $4 any canned beer and half-off bottles of wine;

All day, $4 any canned beer and half-off bottles of wine; Wednesday – Pimp Your Burger. All day, $15.95 with unlimited toppings;

All day, $15.95 with unlimited toppings; Happiest Hour in Town. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is known for its generous weekday happy hour, Monday-Friday, with select appetizers, and domestic and craft beer specials;

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is known for its generous weekday happy hour, Monday-Friday, with select appetizers, and domestic and craft beer specials; Every Day – Ice Cold Beer Buckets. “Buy 6, Save $6;” “Buy 12, Save $12.” Fans can mix and match from a selection of 100 canned and bottled beers.

Hours will be 11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday & Saturday. Happy Hour will be 3pm-6pm Monday-Friday featuring $4 domestics, $5 Four Peaks pints, $8.95 select appetizers and $10.95 All-American Burger accompanied with chips.

About Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is the fastest growing brand of Square One Concepts, with 13 metro Phoenix locations, including the newest in Downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks; two new locations set to open in 2023, in Maricopa, Ariz., and Oro Valley in Northwest Tucson; and another in Surprise in 2024. The ‘Neighborhood Burger Joint’ originated in Scottsdale, Ariz. The casual and friendly atmosphere welcomes burger lovers, families and avid sports fans. The scratch kitchen offers its award-winning burgers, hand-formed from fresh, never frozen, ground chuck, in a variety of mouthwatering half-pound burgers. The ever-rotating beer menu boasts a selection of more than 130 beers. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and has earned a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence; Best Daytime Drinking spot by Arizona Foothills Magazine; Best Juicy Lucy Burger by Phoenix Magazine; and Editor’s Pick for Best Veggie Burger by Phoenix Magazine. Open seven days a week, Monday-Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday-Sunday 9am-10pm through football season. Happy hour is Monday-Friday 3-6pm. 13 Valley locations Visit ColdBeers.com . For the latest, follow Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers on Instagram and Facebook at ColdBeersAndCheeseburgersAZ and Twitter @CBSquaredAZ

About Square One Concepts. Square One Concepts is a full-service hospitality management, concept development, design and consulting firm located in Scottsdale, Ariz. Square One Concepts is led by a management team with more than 100 years combined experience. Founder, President & CEO S. Barrett Rinzler, Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame 2017 “Restaurateur of the Year,” has created, designed and managed more than 30 unique concepts in multiple locations throughout the West and Southwest including Scottsdale, San Diego and Denver. The company portfolio includes Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers with 13 locations throughout metro Phoenix; Bourbon & Bones Chophouse|Bar in Old Town Scottsdale, in Gilbert at San Tan Village and coming to North Peoria at 83 Marketplace in 2023; B&B Cocktail Lounge in Old Town Scottsdale with a second location at Chase Field opening in 2023; Famous 48 in Gainey Ranch Scottsdale and a second location opening in Gilbert next year; Wasted Grain & Ski Lodge in Old Town Scottsdale; Bootlegger and Pacific Beach Shore Club in San Diego; and Nook Kitchen in Arcadia in partnership with Blueprint Hospitality Group. Square One Concepts strives to create unique and lasting restaurant and nightlife concepts that provide enjoyable and memorable experiences. Square One Concepts, 7600 East Camelback Road #1 Scottsdale, Ariz. 85251. Visit SquareOneConceptsInc.com for more information.