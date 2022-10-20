Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Skala column: Fleeting fun of football at Foster Field
The tasty encore to the UNK football game last Saturday was the silver pile of foil-wrapped hot dogs and hamburgers set out on a table near the gate, begging like homeless puppies to be taken home. I spotted those and slapped away my urge to snatch one. I felt a...
Kearney Hub
Title IX panel discussion at UNK includes 6 distinguished guests
KEARNEY — A panel discussion on Title IX and its impact on women’s athletics is being hosted this month at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Title IX Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: A Walk in Her Shoes” will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday at UNK’s Copeland Hall, Room 142. The event is free and open to the public.
unk.edu
UNK announces eight finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty
KEARNEY – Eight finalists for homecoming royalty were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Queen candidates are Brooke Benck, Emma Benck, Lauren Benck and Aspen Luebbe, all of Columbus. King candidates are Ty Eggen of Waterloo, Joseph Hiatt of Spencer, Colton Roberts of Harvard and Aidan Weidner of Humphrey.
klkntv.com
Nebraska students score among the best on national reading and math tests
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fourth and eighth graders in Nebraska scored higher than the national average and higher than many other states in 2022 on national math and reading tests. No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math and only one scored higher in eighth-grade math, according...
Kearney Hub
UNK cruises to easy win over Lincoln Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) kept their playoff...
Kearney Hub
Lexington boys win second straight Class B cross country title
KEARNEY — On the same course where Lexington turned the corner, it reached its destination. Aided by three top ten finishers, the Minutemen captured their second straight Class B boys cross country championship at Kearney. Lexington’s journey back to the top was not all smooth sailing. Weighed down by...
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
Kearney Hub
UNK looking for recovery at Lincoln
KEARNEY — Wounded or antagonized?. The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team will have to answer that question and more today when the Lopers travel to Jefferson City, Mo., to play the Lincoln University Tigers. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. It may be the right game at the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic ends football season with win over Gibbon
GIBBON — Kearney Catholic senior running back Tyson Redinger rushed for 300 yards on 38 carries to lead the Stars to a 45-28 victory over Gibbon Friday night in Gibbon. The victory gave the Stars a 4-5 record for the year and sent the seniors out on a winning note.
foxnebraska.com
Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era
A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
WOWT
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues
EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
Kearney Hub
150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad
COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.
North Platte Telegraph
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday...
iheart.com
