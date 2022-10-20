Read full article on original website
Related
Users report problems sending, receiving WhatsApp messages
LONDON (AP) — People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble...
WhatsApp alternatives: Which app to download as Meta struggles to fix major outage
WhatsApp is down once again, as the world’s most popular messaging app suffers yet another major outage.As Meta struggles to fix the issues with the app, some users are seeking alternatives that they can download for free and use when WhatsApp is unavailable.Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has more than 2 billion users worldwide, so even if millions of people decide to migrate to another service full-time, it is unlikely to have a major impact on WhatsApp’s overall popularity.But for those unhappy with the outages, or who simply want to leave the...
