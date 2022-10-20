Read full article on original website
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
danceinforma.us
Jane Franklin Dance Presents Plane
Jane Franklin Dance returns to the Athenaeum with Plane, a collection of new works that respond to the location through themes of balanced predictability, progression, self-awareness and passion. Stratum – Dance is inspired by the role of the performer and by the performer’s impulse as it shifts under sight of...
French coach Renard and Saudi Arabia face tough World Cup
New continent, same problem for Hervé Renard. The Frenchman is leading another team into the World Cup — Saudi Arabia this time after Morocco in 2018 — and again the draw has not been kind. Saudi Arabia opens its tournament against Lionel Messi and Argentina. “We have a tough set of matches, but as a...
danceinforma.us
Porsche x New York City Ballet: Beauty, power, and dreams intersect at street level
Porsche Cars North America, Inc., (PCNA) and New York City Ballet (NYCB) have announced the release of several short films that take the dream of being part of one of the foremost dance companies in the world to a new stage. Set around the premise of “the open road,” and filmed in New York City, the films set the scene, illustrating that dreams truly know no boundaries.
