ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Lakeshore Park renamed after Bobby Cleveland

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCgS9_0igv2HAS00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) and the Barnett Reservoir Foundation renamed the Lakeshore Park after the late Bobby Cleveland.

Organizers held a public dedication ceremony on Thursday for the renaming ceremony. The park will be known as Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore.

Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023

Cleveland was well-known across Mississippi for his work as the outdoors writer for the Clarion Ledger. He lived near the reservoir and fished often.

After he left the newspaper in 2012, he became the spokesman for the PRVWSD, which is the state agency that manages the reservoir.

Cleveland died in a car accident in April. He was 67.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will hold a weekly news conference on Monday, October 24. The news conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall. Lumumba is expected to discuss city business and initiatives.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tiger fans line up for JSU homecoming parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was all smiles and great vibes at Jackson State’s homecoming parade. Tiger fans lined the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday morning. Some made their way from out of state to the City with Soul to take part in the treasured celebration, cheering on Coach Prime and the 2022 Tiger […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Florence Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County school was among a handful of Mississippi schools honored for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon. Florence Elementary can now call themselves a National Blue Ribbon School. The coveted award goes to schools that go above and beyond and is recognized by the United States Secretary of Education. “This […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Jurassic Quest stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jurassic Quest made a stop in Jackson over the weekend. The attraction sells itself as the largest interactive traveling dinosaur exhibit in North America. Kids, families and dinosaur fans got to see the life-sized models of the dinosaurs that used to roam the Earth. If you didn’t get a chance to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Inaugural health, wellness festival held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new festival promoted health and wellness for Jacksonians, offering ways to help reduce stress. The inaugural Protect Your Peace Festival was held at Smith Park in downtown Jackson. Festival founder, Maya Morris, said after hosting a number of free park yoga sessions, she realized that things like yoga and other […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jurassic Quest makes a weekend stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children and adults got to experience North America’s largest interactive traveling dinosaur exhibition. Jurassic Quest set up shop at the Jackson Downtown Convention Center Complex. People went through a self-guided excursion to take them back in time, offering a unique inside look about dinosaurs, learning facts about these larger-than-life creatures. “One […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Biannual hazardous waste disposal event held in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton neighbors made their way to the public works facility on Saturday, taking part in the city’s household hazardous waste disposal event. Other household items like televisions and tires were accepted. Public Works employees were on hand to accept the different types of hazardous materials. Clinton Public Works Director Phillip Lilley […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

How you can get screened for lung cancer in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lung cancer is one of top causes of cancer deaths in the United States. On November 12, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will join with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable, the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Health Equity Coalition to take part in National Lung Cancer Screening Day. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors attend Pearl’s first Oktoberfest

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event. With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event. “In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22. They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected: Forest Hill Road (3000-3199) Forest Park Drive Park Lane Park Circle Park Drive Forest Valley […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

RFP process for Jackson’s water system could be finished soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Request for Proposals (RFP) process surrounding the operation and maintenance contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility could be figured out in less than a month. According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a majority of the city’s requests were decided upon with the help of the local, state […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vintage Market Days celebrates its 10th anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vintage Market Days of Mississippi celebrated its 10th anniversary. The event took place over three days at the Fairgrounds, allowing attendees the opportunity to enjoy shopping for antique designs, food, live music and much more. There were dozens of vendors and thousands of people who attended looking for a variety of […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
GOODMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Children’s Museum hosts Boo!seum for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum invited families to get in the Halloween spirit on Saturday at Boo!seum. There was plenty of fun for kids of all ages with interactive exhibits and free snacks. Kids showed up in spooky costumes. Organizers said they’re glad to be able to contribute to the fun. “We […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy