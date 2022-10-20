Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
WDSU
New Orleans police say man barricaded in Gentilly home surrenders
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department responded to a man barricaded inside a home in Gentilly with a child early Monday morning. The situation began around 2 a.m. According to NOPD, the man threatened to commit suicide and was in negotiations with NOPD and SWAT for hours.
WDSU
Unfinished construction has residents frustrated
NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on S Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say its frustrating. One resident and her husband...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
wwno.org
Why a rental standards ordinance in New Orleans went from widely supported to deferred
Rats. Mold. Water leaks. Ceilings collapsing. Air conditioning units breaking during peak summer heat. Landlords refusing to make repairs — and renters worried they’ll get evicted if they speak up. These are some of the deplorable conditions inside New Orleans rental housing, described by tenants and their advocates...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
‘I’m not shocked at all’ NOLA residents un-phased by inspectors not fulfilling their duties
A new report from the Inspector General's office in New Orleans showcases how serious problems are in the city's department of safety and permits. Residents told WGNO's Amy Russo they're not shocked that inspectors don't seem to be fulfilling their duties.
KNOE TV8
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor’s fund shuttered, executive director ordered by judge to step down
NEW ORLEANS — A civil court judge has ordered the former executive director of Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit founded by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to stop acting as head of the organization. Last month, former executive director Shuan Randolph who said he was still the director of the...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive just after 8 p.m.
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Man surrenders after barricading himself inside Gentilly home with baby, NOPD says
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside a residence located in the 5400 block of Seminary Pl.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes total ban on new residential short-term rental permits
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday took steps to significantly expand a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals, issuing a halt to renewals of existing permits and those already in the application pipeline. The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate woman struck, killed on Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Central City Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was driving a red four-door Chevy Trail Blazer eastbound on Claiborne...
