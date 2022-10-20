ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Unfinished construction has residents frustrated

NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on S Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say its frustrating. One resident and her husband...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate woman struck, killed on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Central City Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was driving a red four-door Chevy Trail Blazer eastbound on Claiborne...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

