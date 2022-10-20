Read full article on original website
The best Halloween event for kids and families to enjoy!
Thomas Road Baptist Church presents Kids Karnival, an event for you and your children! Come enjoy a fun-filled, outdoor evening of inflatables, carnival games, concessions, train rides, trunk-n-treat, free candy, and more!. Visit TRBC this Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for a safe, family-friendly evening. Everyone...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
Winning powerball jackpot number announced, folks in the Hill City hope to win big
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Someone may have won big in tonight's Powerball Jackpot drawing. The drawing is now at $625 million and the winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54, and 16. ABC 13 spoke with some folks in the Hill City about what they would do if...
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
Three Amherst firefighters won a competition at the Amherst County Fair
AMHERST Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department participated in a competition at the Amherst County Fair. They participated in the Firefighter competition. They named the winners below along with what department they are from. 1st Place - Justin Ware and Josh Cangiolosi - Amherst Fire Department. 2nd Place...
Got loose leaves? The City of Lynchburg will help you get rid of them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Loose leaf collection throughout the City of Lynchburg will begin Monday, October 31. The City is asking people to place raked leaves curbside but not in the street. Leaf piles should be free of sticks, rocks, and pine cones. Crews will vacuum leaves as promptly...
Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
Co-founder of Axios will give a public talk following a book signing at W&L University
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A Co-founder of Axios will be at Washington and Lee University for a public talk following a book signing, the university announced on Monday. The university said Mike Allen ’86, co-founder of Axios, will give a public talk followed by a book signing at Washington and Lee University on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. in Stackhouse Theater.
Lynchburg mother shares daughter's respiratory disease battle amid national case spike
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Health experts say children's respiratory diseases are beginning to spike across the nation. Jaela Stamps is a mother whose daughter recently battled respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). She said as a first-time mom it's scary, but she is thankful for the nurses and doctors who took...
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
VSP looking for individual for questioning in hit-and-run that killed Concord man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the community's help to identify someone they are looking to question about a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County that killed a Concord man. VSP said the individual pictured is wanted for questioning in an incident on Route...
Teen reported missing out of Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile. Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, VA is described as, 5'6", 125lbs. The 16-year-old was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on 10/21/2022 at her home located in the Faber area of...
'It's more than just football:' BYU & LU fans talk excitement before historic game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University and BYU faced off Saturday for the first time in Lynchburg at a sold-out Williams Stadium. Fans throughout campus were ready for the game with tailgates starting early in the morning. "Been waiting for this day for a while," said Paul Holdsworth, a...
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
Town Hall: 5th District candidates face off in debate at Hampden-Sydney College
HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to cast your ballots. ABC13 is connecting you to congress ahead of Election Day, November 8. We are partnering with Hampden-Sydney College for a debate between your two 5th District Candidates on Wednesday,...
Liberty romps over BYU in 41-14 blowout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After BYU went up 14-3 early in the first quarter, the Flames responded by scoring 38 unanswered points on their way to a historic 41-14 win over BYU, Saturday afternoon, at Williams Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s fifth in a row, the Flames move to...
LPD partners with Horizon for 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD said it is one of many strategies that they and their community partner, Horizon, are implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
Hampden-Sydney outlasts Generals in OT, 44-43
Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) scored on a three-yard run in overtime, and freshman placekicker Elijah Swett (Matthews, NC) added the decisive PAT, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a thrilling 44-43 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football road win at Washington and Lee University on Saturday afternoon in Lexington. Bernard passed for a game-high 313 yards and three touchdowns, adding 32 yards rushing and the game-winning touchdown, while Swett added three field goals—including a 42-yarder on the final play of regulation to force OT—for the visiting Tigers en route to their road win against the host Generals. H-SC won its third consecutive game and improved to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the ODAC, while W&L dropped to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the ODAC.
