Roseland, VA

WSET

The best Halloween event for kids and families to enjoy!

Thomas Road Baptist Church presents Kids Karnival, an event for you and your children! Come enjoy a fun-filled, outdoor evening of inflatables, carnival games, concessions, train rides, trunk-n-treat, free candy, and more!. Visit TRBC this Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for a safe, family-friendly evening. Everyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Teen reported missing out of Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile. Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, VA is described as, 5'6", 125lbs. The 16-year-old was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on 10/21/2022 at her home located in the Faber area of...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21

(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty romps over BYU in 41-14 blowout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After BYU went up 14-3 early in the first quarter, the Flames responded by scoring 38 unanswered points on their way to a historic 41-14 win over BYU, Saturday afternoon, at Williams Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s fifth in a row, the Flames move to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LPD partners with Horizon for 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD said it is one of many strategies that they and their community partner, Horizon, are implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Hampden-Sydney outlasts Generals in OT, 44-43

Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) scored on a three-yard run in overtime, and freshman placekicker Elijah Swett (Matthews, NC) added the decisive PAT, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a thrilling 44-43 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football road win at Washington and Lee University on Saturday afternoon in Lexington. Bernard passed for a game-high 313 yards and three touchdowns, adding 32 yards rushing and the game-winning touchdown, while Swett added three field goals—including a 42-yarder on the final play of regulation to force OT—for the visiting Tigers en route to their road win against the host Generals. H-SC won its third consecutive game and improved to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the ODAC, while W&L dropped to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the ODAC.
LEXINGTON, VA

