DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police claim a dispute over a broken windshield escalated to people pointing guns Saturday. Police say 18-year-old Gonzalo Manzo II of Dickinson brandished a gun at another person and threatened to shoot her in Jaycee Park. Police arrested Manzo II. He is charged with terrorizing...

DICKINSON, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO