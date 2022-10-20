Temperatures Friday afternoon were quick to warm, rising into the upper 70s! This, after starting out in the 30s. The range from the morning low to afternoon high is what is known as a diurnal temperature range. Yesterday, that range was 45 degrees and the most in a calendar day since April 3rd, 2016, when the temperature range was 49 degrees. There are a couple reasons for a big temperature swing during the day, either a strong front (cold or warm) has moved through, or the air mass is very dry. Friday, we had a very dry air mass overhead. Air molecules in a drier air mass will move around freely, heating up more efficiently than in an air mass that has more moisture. Those air molecules are not able to move around as much, therefore making it harder to get a big swing in temperatures.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO