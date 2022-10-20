Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake for 100th anniversary
A stateline school will always be reminded of their roots, as Hononegah High School unveiled a statue of Hononegah Sunday. Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake for 100th …. A stateline school will always be reminded of their roots, as Hononegah High School unveiled a statue of Hononegah Sunday. Sign...
MyStateline.com
Teen skateboarder hurt in Machesney Park crash
A teenager was brought to the hospital Monday night, fighting for his life, after being hit by a car. A teenager was brought to the hospital Monday night, fighting for his life, after being hit by a car. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?. Home rule in...
MyStateline.com
Rockford-area pumpkin prices slightly below national average
As prices of nearly all Halloween-related items have skyrocketed this year, what Stateline residents are paying for pumpkins is slightly below the national average. Rockford-area pumpkin prices slightly below national …. As prices of nearly all Halloween-related items have skyrocketed this year, what Stateline residents are paying for pumpkins is...
MyStateline.com
Twin Belvidere veterans celebrate 90th birthday together
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. VFW Post 1461 celebrated the birthday of twins who served in the Korean War on Saturday. Twin Belvidere veterans celebrate 90th birthday together. VFW Post 1461 celebrated the birthday of twins who served in the Korean War...
MyStateline.com
Belvidere group holds 'trunk or treat' job fair
A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair. Belvidere group holds ‘trunk or treat’ job fair. A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?. Home rule in Freeport was no longer...
MyStateline.com
Athletes flock to Machesney Park for Illinois' Special Olympics
Over 450 Illinois Special Olympic athletes came to the stateline this weekend for the 2022 Fall Games. Athletes flock to Machesney Park for Illinois’ Special …. Over 450 Illinois Special Olympic athletes came to the stateline this weekend for the 2022 Fall Games. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’...
MyStateline.com
Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, one of the largest in history
If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers correct for Monday's Powerball drawing, they'll be walking home with one of the largest prizes in the lottery game's 30-year history. Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, one of the largest …. If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers...
MyStateline.com
Fire breaks out at Rockford's Texas Roadhouse
Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Fires in Rockford raise concerns about possible arson. The Rockford-area has seen a lot of fire recently, some accidental and some intentional. CD Source fire was electrical; owner...
MyStateline.com
Helium shortage could impact MRI machines
A helium shortage is not just deflating party decorations, but could impact how doctors run medical tests as well. A helium shortage is not just deflating party decorations, but could impact how doctors run medical tests as well. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?. Home rule in...
MyStateline.com
Police: Rockford man arrested for burglary after running from officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Monday for suspected burglary after running from police. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Ridgeview Avenue around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a man banging on a vehicle, the Rockford Police Department said. Officers observed 27-year-old Tyler Lask exiting from a detached garage before running away.
MyStateline.com
Decorating fun Halloween Cookies with Cookies By Design
Our friend Tasha Terviel, owner of Cookies By Design is with us tonight to help us decorate fun and festive Halloween cookies. Cookies By Design makes cookies for any occasion such as holidays, baby showers, birthdays, and so much more. You can find Cookies By Design at 6415 E. Riverside Blvd.
MyStateline.com
Summer-like warmth continues
Temperatures Friday afternoon were quick to warm, rising into the upper 70s! This, after starting out in the 30s. The range from the morning low to afternoon high is what is known as a diurnal temperature range. Yesterday, that range was 45 degrees and the most in a calendar day since April 3rd, 2016, when the temperature range was 49 degrees. There are a couple reasons for a big temperature swing during the day, either a strong front (cold or warm) has moved through, or the air mass is very dry. Friday, we had a very dry air mass overhead. Air molecules in a drier air mass will move around freely, heating up more efficiently than in an air mass that has more moisture. Those air molecules are not able to move around as much, therefore making it harder to get a big swing in temperatures.
MyStateline.com
Warm and windy tomorrow before rain moves in
High temperatures across the Stateline made it into the low 80s in many spots, including reaching 80° in Rockford. This is the latest we have seen temperatures reach 80° since the same day in 1975! Normally, we see our last 80-degree day by around October 4th. It has...
MyStateline.com
One more thing: This is my Brave
Our fan of the week question is now live, and we are asking you what is your favorite holiday? Get those answers in for your chance to be our fan of the week. There’s also an awesome show called ‘This is my Brave’ that has been going all over the country and has recently stopped in Dekalb Il. The show focuses on mental health and allows people to share their stories on overcoming depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, eating disorders, sexual assault, alcoholism, and so much more. You can learn more at Thisismybrave.org.
Comments / 0