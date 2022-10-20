ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Man barricades self with child inside truck on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said they are actively working a scene where a man is barricaded inside a pick-up truck with a young child on Gandy Boulevard. The department said the pick-up truck crashed on Gandy Boulevard under the Interstate 275 overpass. Because of this, all lanes of Gandy Boulevard in that area are shut down until further notice.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
BRANDON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
PALMETTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Webster teen found by authorities

WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
WEBSTER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torres was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program

TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program. Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hernando County deputies locate missing 60-year-old man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Frank Barone was found safe Sunday after a Purple Alert was issued for the 60-year-old. The previous story is down below. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen leaving Oak Hill Hospital in High Point on Sunday.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy