Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
Police: Man barricades self with child inside truck on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said they are actively working a scene where a man is barricaded inside a pick-up truck with a young child on Gandy Boulevard. The department said the pick-up truck crashed on Gandy Boulevard under the Interstate 275 overpass. Because of this, all lanes of Gandy Boulevard in that area are shut down until further notice.
Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument
PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
'We are deeply saddened': Eldest bottlenose dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium dies
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of its eldest bottlenose dolphin Sunday morning. Aquarium leaders took to Twitter to let people know PJ was "in the loving arms of her animal care and vet teams as she took her last breaths." "We are deeply saddened to...
Tampa Man Indicted After Confronting People On The Riverwalk With A Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – Meccos Donta Allen, 38, Tampa, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. If convicted, Allen faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Prosecutors alleged in court that on July 29,
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torres was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program
TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program. Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Sarasota County crews hope to save hundreds of young trees toppled by Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Trimming crews in Sarasota County are still trying to clear up the mess after strong winds from Hurricane Ian toppled thousands of trees across Florida. Many trees managed to hold their own against the wind but were left leaning. In Sarasota County, crews have started to...
Hernando County deputies locate missing 60-year-old man
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Frank Barone was found safe Sunday after a Purple Alert was issued for the 60-year-old. The previous story is down below. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen leaving Oak Hill Hospital in High Point on Sunday.
Florida Man Charged With Murder After Randomly Beating Victim To Death With Tire Iron
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have charged Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, with first-degree murder in the Friday morning homicide on Mandalay Avenue that left Jeffrey Chapman dead. Bennett was booked into the Pasco County Jail after being arrested at his workplace Friday with
TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions
TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Clearwater police make teen's wish come true one year after heart transplant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department isn't just working to keep the community safe; Its officers are also making wishes come true. The department shared the story of Cameron Pirkey of Bentonville, Arkansas this week, explaining that he "has had his share of health challenges in his 19 years."
